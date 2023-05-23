The first race of the 2023 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships set the tone for a record-breaking weekend.

In the Class 1A girls 3200-meter run Cokeville junior Bryli Groll overtook Burlington's Jessie Michaels on the final lap and pulled away to win the race with a time of 11 minutes, 50.81 seconds to set a new class record.

“I would be in shock if I set a state record,” Groll said after the race. "I didn’t come here to set a record.”

Setting new standards might not have been the overriding thought for most of the athletes at the state meet, but there was no denying the sun-soaked fans at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium got their money's worth this past weekend. By the time the meet ended with the 4A boys 4x400 relay Saturday afternoon, there were 15 new class records and four new state marks in the books.

Built for speed

Lander senior Gage Gose and Sheridan junior Addie Pendergast already had their names in the record books before this year's state meet. But those marks -- Pendergast's 23.58 in the 200 and 54.25 in the 400, and Gose's 14.04 in the 110 hurdles and 48.27 in the 400 -- were in pencil and not pen because they weren't recorded at the state meet.

So the two made it official over the weekend.

Gose set new 3A standards in the prelims in both hurdles races, with a time of 14.29 in the 110s and a 37.87 in the 300s. On Saturday, the University of Dayton commit topped his own marks, winning the 110s in 14.24 and setting a state record in the 300s with a 36.09. His time in the 300 hurdles is the fifth-fastest high school time in the nation this year.

Gose also won the 200 and ran the anchor leg on the Tigers' winning 4x400 relay team.

Pendergast set a new state mark in the 400 with a 54.62 in addition to winning both the 100 and 200 for the Broncs.

The other overall state records to fall were combined efforts. In the girls 4x800 relay, Cody's team of Kylie Silva, Ada Nelson, Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson finished in 9:26.48 to set the mark. And in the 1600 sprint medley the Rawlins team of Trista Palmer, Shania Scheel, Makinzea Lynch and Ryann Smith ran a 4:14.04 for the new standard.

Class 2A standouts

Big Piney senior Colby Jenks broke his own class record in the 800 with a winning time of 1:53.64 and set a new 2A standard in the 300 hurdles with a 38.22.

Kemmerer seniot Owen Burnett is now the 3200 record holder after running a 9:26.38. He also won the 1600 and teamed with Hunter Burnett, Skyler Rogers and Landon Heaps to help the Rangers' set a new class record in the 1600 sprint medley.

And Burns senior Cody Hape set the 400 mark with a 48.46 in addition to winning the 200.

Boys state champion Big Horn set the record in the 4x100, with Gavin Stafford, Dylan Greenough-Groom, Dawson Richards and Caleb Gibson running a 43.88.

Panther pride

Not only did Bryli Groll set the 1A girls mark in the 3200 to open the meet but she ran a 5:21.44 in the 1600 to set a new class standard. She also won the 800 for the third year in a row.

Teammate Addison Barnes is the new 1A record holder in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.92. The Cokeville freshman also won the 100 hurdles and the high jump.

Long-flying T-Bird

Cheyenne East's Taliah Morris was the only athlete to set a class record in a field event. The junior won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 8.5 inches on Thursday. She also finished second in the 100 and had the fastest time in the 200 prelims before suffering an ankle injury.

Strength in numbers

In addition to the four relay records mentioned earlier, four other relay squads set new class records.

Sheridan's 1600 sprint medley team of Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby and Austin Akers ran a 3:32.09 to set the 4A mark.

The Worland girls 4x100 relay team of Maddy Lloyd, Kalistynn Crippen, Nyssa Leyva and Erika Manahan are the 3A class record holders with a time of 49.97.

And in Class 1A, the Riverside girls team of Kennedy Bassett, Johnna Clifford, Vinaya Vanderploeg and Vaidyn Vanderploeg won the 4x100 in 50.82; and the Burlington 1600 sprint medley team of Victoria Nelson, Joey Chatwin, Brynn Preator and Jessie Michaels set the new standard with a 4:33.15.

