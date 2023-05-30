Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 Class 2A state track and field team champions came up big when it mattered most, with Big Piney winning the girls title and Big Horn claiming the boys trophy.

Fans might want to get used to seeing the Big Piney girls leaving Casper with state track hardware. The Punchers, who finished with 127 points to 116 for Kemmerer, got 89 individual points from freshmen and sophomores.

Sophomore Micah Strong won the 100, the 200 and the 800 and finished second in the 400. Classmate Jolynn Jones won the 1600, finished second in the 800 and seventh in the 400. Sophomore Emma York won the 3200, was second in the 1600 and sixth in the 800. And freshman Elizabeth Brandt was third in the 1600 and fifth in the 800.

"We have little competitors and our middle-distance coach does a great job with those kids," Nugent said. "And they play all sports, so I think that has a lot to do with how talented they are."

Even though all of the Punchers' individual points on the track came from underclassmen, Nugent admitted she knew early on they could be special.

"We went down to Orem, Utah, our first meet and we knew looking at their times we could be pretty good," she said.

Seniors Hannah Runyan and Esther Van Grol and sophomore Charleigh Smith also did their part in helping Big Piney winning its first team title in five years. Runyan won the shot put, with Smith finishing fourth and Van Grol was seventh in the discus.

The Punchers also scored points in every relay, highlighted by a first-place finish in the 1600 sprint medley. More impressively, the majority of the runners on each relay didn't score any individual points.

"We like to reiterate to our kids that every little point counts," Nugent stated. "It’s not just good enough to make it to state, you’ve got compete and step up for the team. We really tried to hone in on that team aspect and our team really bought into it."

Nugent knew what was awaiting the team when they arrived back in Big Piney, even if the kids didn't"

"Our younger girls had never been part of a state championship so they didn’t know we would be escorted through town with the fire trucks and the ambulance," she said. "They’re already hungry for next year and hopefully it will translate into the other sports. We want to give some of our other programs a boost heading into next year."

***

Big Horn had a couple of championship bookends to its 2022-23 school year.

Back in November the Rams got a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion to stun Lovell 8-7 in the Class 2A state championship football game. Ten days ago they survived a last-day charge by Burns to win the 2A state track and field title 102-99.5.

"This group of kids had an amazing year," Kirk McLaughlin, the head coach for both teams, said last week. "We knew at the beginning of the year we had a chance to do something special, and they really stepped up when they needed to."

Big Horn's lone first-place finisher was Gavin Stafford, who won the 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 11.16 seconds.

"I knew I had the speed," Stafford said. "I just had to get out of the blocks fast and run relaxed."

Stafford also teamed with seniors Dylan Greenough-Groom and Dawson Richards and junior Caleb Gibson on the Rams' 4x100 relay team that set a 2A record with a 43.88.

"Those guys sold out," McLaughlin said.

The Rams also got second-place finishes from senior Cooper Garber in the shot put and discus, junior Isaac Adsit in the pole vault and its 4x800 relay team. Those results, combined with other athletes finishing on the podium in a number of events, helped give Big Horn a 96-89.5 lead over Burns heading into the final event -- the 4x400 relay.

Even though McLaughlin was confident in his team of Gibson, senior Ethan Alliott and sophomores Own Petty and Gabe Schons, he didn't hesitate to give them some last-minute advice.

"I told them the rules and I encouraged them not to run hesitant," he said. "But I also reminded them not to false start and not to spike the baton."

The four runners took McLaughlin's advice to heart. So even though Burns won the race, the Rams' third-place finish was enough to clinch Big Horn's first state track title since 2019.

"It took every single one of 'em," McLaughlin said. "They had to work together to get this done, but these kids were on a mission all year."