Boys 1A recap

3200 Meter Run

Saratoga sophomore twins Grant and Grady Bartlett finished the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships as first and second place winners in the 3200-meter run at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper, followed by Ethan Bird, senior, Cokeville.

Last week, at the West Regional Track & Field Meet, the Bartlett twins left with the best seed times at 10:15 and 10:3. On Thursday, Grant crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:34 and Grady second in 10:37.

Other finalists included:

4. Grant Winters, sophomore, Burlington

5. Myles Wilson, freshman Lingle-Fort Laramie

6. Cree Jones, junior, Farson

7. Jack Dayton, freshman, Cokeville

8. Jordan Michaels, freshman, Burlington

On Friday, both Bartlett brothers will compete in the 1600 meter race.

110 Meter Hurdles

Cokeville senior Nate Barnes and Burlington senior Gideon George went down to the wire, with Barnes coming out on top by .05 of a difference in the 110-meter hurdles, and fellow Cokeville senior Tanner Brown finished third.