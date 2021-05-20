Boys 1A recap

 Skip to main content
CLASS 1A

3200 Meter Run

Saratoga sophomore twins Grant and Grady Bartlett finished the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships as first and second place winners in the 3200-meter run at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper, followed by Ethan Bird, senior, Cokeville.

Last week, at the West Regional Track & Field Meet, the Bartlett twins left with the best seed times at 10:15 and 10:3. On Thursday, Grant crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:34 and Grady second in 10:37.

Other finalists included:

4. Grant Winters, sophomore, Burlington

5. Myles Wilson, freshman Lingle-Fort Laramie

6. Cree Jones, junior, Farson

7. Jack Dayton, freshman, Cokeville

8. Jordan Michaels, freshman, Burlington

On Friday, both Bartlett brothers will compete in the 1600 meter race.

110 Meter Hurdles

Cokeville senior Nate Barnes and Burlington senior Gideon George went down to the wire, with Barnes coming out on top by .05 of a difference in the 110-meter hurdles, and fellow Cokeville senior Tanner Brown finished third.

This race proved to be more of the same from last week's regional meet, where Barnes and George finished practically neck and neck.

1600 Sprint Medley

The Upton seniors sprinted their way to victory in the 1600 Sprint Medley 1A race on Thursday. Brayden Bruce, Nathan Baker, Jess Claycomb and Ethan Mills finished in 3:57, after posting a seed time of 4:12 the previous week.

Farson, the favorites heading into the race, finished second after posting the fastest seed time at the regional meet — 4:03.

Discus Throw

In the Boys 1A discus throw, Kaden Dower, senior at Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, finished in first place with the longest toss of the day — 133 feet — followed by Nathan Baker, junior at Upton with 131 feet and third-place finisher, Joseph Kennah, senior, Hulett with 129.

Dower came in as the favorite from the regional meet, where he threw the discus for the same distance on Wednesday last week.

Other finalists included:

4. Dalton Peterson, senior, Encampment

5. Bryce Ackerman, sophomore, Hulett

6. Noah Rimmer, senior, Saratoga

7. Dale McBride, senior, Meeteetse

8. Quade Jordan, freshman, Encampment

