Burlington holds off Cokeville boys; Cokeville girls roll to 1A team titles

Cokeville came extremely close to taking the lead on Saturday. However, the Huskies were able to do just enough to maintain their margin of victory. Both George and Broederlow placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdles,, respectively.

"It's been really fun, and we've been hurdling together since middle school, and it's great to roll it out after all these years," Broederlow said.

The seniors felt like it would be close and knew they had to show up to hold off Cokeville. A few of their teammates were hurt, and they didn't get any first-place finishes on Saturday. Still, the team as a whole stepped up, according to Broederlow.

"Our high point was walking over to get that trophy!" George said. "Everyone was just silent, and we stayed classy. It was fun."

***

The Cokeville girls filled the scoreboard on Saturday, totaling a 115-point performance en route to their fourth consecutive state title.