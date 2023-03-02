Sydney Morrell is expanding her horizons and shortening her distances on the track.

Already an indoor state champion in both the 800- and 1600-meter runs, the Cheyenne Central senior is hoping to add gold in the 400 to her collection at this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships in Gillette.

Morrell is the two-time defending state champ in the 800 and won the 1600 in 2021. She finished second in both the 400 and 1600 at last year’s state meet, but has been impressed with her times in the 400 this season.

“I honestly didn’t expect myself to have as much speed in the 400 as I do right now,” Morrell said at the Mustang Invite last month in Casper. “It’s pretty cool to have that speed with the training we’ve been able to have.”

Morrell definitely has her work cut out for her in the 400 this weekend.

She enters with a season-best time of 1:00.36, which puts her behind Natrona County senior Ella Spear (1:00.19) and Sheridan junior Addie Pendergast, who won the 400 at the Simplot Games two weeks ago with a time of 56.83 seconds. Sheridan’s Kelly Moodry holds the state indoor record with a 57.60.

Morrell does have the top times in Class 4A in both the 800 (2:17.52) and 1600 (4:58.28), though.

“I’ve always thought the 800 was my best event,” Morrell admitted. “This year in indoor I’ve been focusing more on the mile to get my time down. I’m actually hoping in outdoor that the mile will be more my event. I still really like the 800 but I think I’ll focus more on the mile.”

Morrell has proved throughout her prep career that when she focuses on something she usually has success. In addition to her three individual state championships in indoor, she’s the defending state outdoor champion in the 3200 and won the 4A state cross country in October.

Morrell has also been on two indoor state championship relay teams and has helped the Indians win six state team titles – two each in indoor, outdoor and cross country.

In the fall she’ll look to continue that success at Iowa State. She signed to run track and cross country for the Cyclones last month after also considering Colorado State and Boise State.

“What it really came down to was the coaching and what I felt was going to be the best fit for me and my future as a runner,” she said.

Before then, though, Morrell gets one more chance to run at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. It’s a welcome reprieve after running in the hallways and on the treadmills at Central whenever the weather forced the team inside. And that happened a lot this season.

“Our workouts haven’t been as great as I’d like them to be, which I think speaks volumes about how our team is competing,” she noted. “All you can think about is the effort you’re putting into the workout. If you’re willing to apply yourself then you can make yourself fit.”

***

Morrell is one of five athletes looking to repeat their gold-medal performances from a year ago.

Teammate Brinkley Lewis is the defending girls’ pole vault champion and Rawlins’ Eva Nitschke returns to defend her 55-meter hurdles title.

For the boys, Kelly Walsh’s Finn McCoul won the triple jump last year and Sheridan’s Austin Akers won the 1600 to help lead the Broncs to their fourth consecutive team title.

This year, for the first time since the indoor meet became a state-sanctioned event in 2006, there will be a 3A classification along with the 4A one. In previous years, all athletes and teams competed in one classification.