Cody's Grace Shaffer sets state record in pole vault; wins third state title

Grace Shaffer added to her pole vault legacy Friday, setting a state record with a vault of 12 feet, 6.5 inches Friday at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Gillette’s Paula Andrie set the mark of 12-00 at the 2011 state meet.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Shaffer, who also owns the state indoor mark and won her third outdoor title.
Despite the chilly conditions, Shaffer said she had no problem staying warm.
“I layered up a bunch, so I wasn’t that cold,” she said. “And I’m pretty impatient, so I just kept going.”
Shaffer set the state mark with a vault of 12-00.25 earlier and set the new standard on her third attempt. She had three attempts at 12-08, but was unable to get over the bar.
***
- Kelly Walsh’s Cam Burkett already owned the school record in the shot put with a throw of 58-03 earlier this season. Friday, the junior added a few inches to that record with a mark of 61-01 to earn his first gold medal at the state meet.
It was a welcome relief for Burkett, who finished second at last week’s East Regional meet.
“After last week I had no pressure on me so I just had to go out and throw my best,” Burkett said. “My coach told me all week to just calm down and relax.”
Burkett finished more than 3 feet ahead of Sheridan senior Gaige Vielhauer (57-09.25), who defeated him in last week’s regional meet. The two had been battling for the top of the podium all season.
“I hit 55 (feet) in one of my first meets this season,” Burkett said. “That’s when I knew I was a competitor.”
Burkett, who rushed for 1,090 yards and 17 touchdowns to help lead the Trojans to the state semifinals, showed off his speed later in the day in the 4x100 relay. Burkett ran the anchor leg to help the Trojans win the event with a time of 43.19 seconds.
- Gillette junior Remar Pitter had already won the long jump competition with a mark of 22-07 on his second attempt. He patiently waited as the rest of the finalists took their final jumps to see if any of them would overtake him. No one did.
Still, Pitter decided he had one more jump in him.
“I tweaked my hamstring last week so I was only going about 80 percent on the runway,” he said. “But I wanted one more.”
Pitter’s final jump of 23-00.25 wasn’t a personal record, but considering the conditions — temperatures in the 30s and a light drizzle — he was OK with the final result.
“It wasn’t a good jumping day,” he said, “but I’m a state champion.”
- Star Valley senior Peter Visser followed up his state record-setting 3200 by winning the 800 to start the day, with Kate Brigham of Jackson winning the girls’ 800. Other event winners Friday were Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris in the long jump, Star Valley senior Gabe Clinger in the high jump and the Gillette girls in the 4x100 relay.
- In preliminary races, Natrona County’s Robert Douglas (300 hurdles, 100), Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins (200, 400) and Gillette’s Sydalee Brown (100, 200) posting the fastest times in two events. Laramie’s Addie Forry (400) and Green River’s Lillian Munoz (300 hurdles) also enter Saturday’s finals with the top times in their respective events.
