Cody's Grace Shaffer sets state record in pole vault; wins third state title

Grace Shaffer added to her pole vault legacy Friday, setting a state record with a vault of 12 feet, 6.5 inches Friday at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Gillette’s Paula Andrie set the mark of 12-00 at the 2011 state meet.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Shaffer, who also owns the state indoor mark and won her third outdoor title.

Despite the chilly conditions, Shaffer said she had no problem staying warm.

“I layered up a bunch, so I wasn’t that cold,” she said. “And I’m pretty impatient, so I just kept going.”

Shaffer set the state mark with a vault of 12-00.25 earlier and set the new standard on her third attempt. She had three attempts at 12-08, but was unable to get over the bar.

***

Kelly Walsh’s Cam Burkett already owned the school record in the shot put with a throw of 58-03 earlier this season. Friday, the junior added a few inches to that record with a mark of 61-01 to earn his first gold medal at the state meet.

It was a welcome relief for Burkett, who finished second at last week’s East Regional meet.