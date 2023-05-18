Luke Talich saved the best for last.

The Cody senior went 22 feet, 11 inches on his final attempt to win the Class 4A long jump title at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships on Thursday at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium.

“I had been battling an ankle injury on my take-off foot so that felt good,” Talich said. “I just tried to stay consistent with all my jumps.”

He was, with all six attempts earning marks. It’s not something Talich is used to.

“I usually struggle with my consistency,” he admitted. “So I think I might be more impressed with not scratching than I am with winning.”

Talich isn’t about to give back the gold medal, however. Not after finishing as the runner-up in the long jump, and the 100- and 200-meter dashes last year.

He’ll compete in the preliminaries of both sprints and run a leg for the Broncs in the 4x100 relay Friday.

Thursday, though, it was all about long jump.

“I usually have to worry about getting ready for other races,” Talich explained. “But today I could just focus on long jump and I think that helped.

“This is definitely a confidence booster,” he added. “It gives me confidence for the rest of the weekend.”

This will be the final state-culminating event for the three-sport standout, who will play football as a preferred walk-on at the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

Record-setting start

Brylie Groll got the weekend off to a fast start, winning the Class 1A 3200-meter run in a record-setting time of 11 minutes, 50.18 seconds. That broke the mark of 11:51.11 set by Saratoga’s Shelby Hohnholt in 2008.

“I would be in shock if I set a state record,” Groll said before finding out she was the new record holder. “I didn’t come here to set a record.”

Groll did come here to win, though. She won the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 at last week’s West Regional meet and Thursday’s weather — overcast and temperatures in the 50s — was ideal for the distance runner.

Groll ran most of the race behind Burlington junior Jessie Michaels in the lead pack before making her move on the final lap.

“I just wanted to stay behind the leader, listen to my coaches on the corners and let her do most of the work,” Groll said. “And then when it came to the last lap I knew I could make my move because I also run the 400.”

Michaels finished second in 12:00.75 and defending state champ Madison Teichman of Saratoga was third.

One record is better than none

Kemmerer’s Own Burnett had his sights set on breaking the overall state record in the 3200, which was set by Cody’s Brody Smith in 2015 with a time of 9:21.29.

But after battling a stomach bug all week, Burnett had to settle for the Class 2A record of 9:26.38, breaking the mark of 9:38.85 set by Wyoming Indian’s Caleb HerManyHorses in 2010.

“I wasn’t really feeling it today,” Burnett admitted. “Maybe if I had somebody pushing me I could have (set the overall record), but I’m happy to get the 2A record.”

Burnett took the lead early and ran alone for the majority of the race. Tongue River’s Al Spotted, who won the event last year, was second with a 10:08.16.

Setting the class record in the 3200 while dealing with a stomach issue gives Burnett hope he can push the 1600 mark of 4:21.10 on Saturday.

“I’m already feeling better,” the senior said. “And this gives me a lot of confidence heading into the 1600.”

Familiar finish

The Class 3A girls 3200-meter race at the state indoor meet came down to a photo finish between Pinedale sophomore Madison Antonino and Rawlins senior Ryann Smith, with Antonino grabbing gold.

Thursday’s 3200 played out in similar fashion, with Antonino, Smith and Worland’s Zena Tapia forming the lead pack early and slowly pulling away from the field.

Antonino tucked in behind Smith on the last lap before kicking past her down the stretch to win with a time of 11:31.29. Smith was second in 11:33.25.

“I just wanted to stay conservative and not take the lead,” Antonino said. “And then I started picking up the pace and was able to kick it in in the last 200. This race give me a lot of confidence that I can stick with the faster paces and still run my race.”