Powell doubled its pleasure at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships last weekend.

The Panthers girls' team held on for a narrow victory over runner-up Worland (105.5-103) to win its third consecutive Class 3A title. The boys' team, meanwhile, survived a late surge by Lander to win its first since 2014.

"It's pretty awesome," Powell head coach Scott Smith said after the awards ceremony. "This is my 32nd year as the head coach and this is the first time both teams have won state championships in the same year."

Boys

Senior Daniel Merritt, who won the 800-meter run, finished second in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, accounted for 23 individual points and also ran a leg on the Panthers' fourth-place 1600 sprint medley team.

Junior Isaiah Woyack added gold in the triple jump and silver in the high jump to lead a strong showing in the field events in which Powell scored 46.5 points. Sophomore Cody Seifert finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, along with a fifth-place showing in the 100.

Merritt said winning the team title was a perfect ending to his prep career.

"This is all I could ever wish for," he admitted. "When it mattered most we came together.

"We had a really strong team my freshman year and then COVID canceled that so this kind of felt like revenge for that season."

In addition to the strong individual performances, Smith credited his team's depth -- 14 different Panthers found their way to the podium -- and health as key factors in their state title.

"We were able to stay healthy and other teams like Torrington and Mountain View had some bad luck," he said. "We stayed healthy and didn’t make mistakes."

Mountain View, which had defeated Powell by 0.5 points (158-157.5) at the West Regional, and East Regional winner Torrington weren't as fortunate. The Buffalos finished a close third with 91 points and the Trailblazers were fourth with 81 despite senior sprinter Brendan Flock scoring just one point in the 100 and missing both the 200 and 400 finals with an injury

Still, that didn't take away from the Panthers' accomplishments.

"At the beginning of the season we weren’t predicted to win and we weren’t predicted to win coming into state," Merritt said. "So to pull it out like we did was huge. I still can’t wrap my head around it."

Girls

Powell's strength in the field events (57.5 points) and the relays (26) played a huge role in the three-peat.

Senior Sydney Spomer won the triple jump for the Panthers' only individual title, but they also got second-place finishes from senior Ine Kollstad (long jump, triple jump) and junior Addy Thorington (high jump). And seniors Anna Bartholomew and Megan Jacobsen and sophomores Kinley Cooley and Kenna Jacobsen earned 10 points by winning the 4x800 relay.

Just like the boys, the girls finished with 14 athletes on the podium.

"We have a lot of kids with a lot of medals, and as a head coach that makes me happier than anything," Smith said. "I told them to get as many medals as we can and at the end of the day someone is going to punch a button and say, ‘Oh, here’s the team scores.’ If you take care of the individual medals the rest will all fly.

"These kids did a good job of improving every week," he added. "They worked really hard and they support each other. It’s been a lot of fun to work with them. I think it just came down to the fact that they worked really well together as a team."