Depth, versatility helped Sheridan boys win 1st state track & field title in 62 years

All those points, along with the combined points in the distance races, the relays and the throws helped Sheridan finish with 130.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Natrona County, which finished with 82.

“We really built this program on depth,” Kelting explained. “We knew we were going to have a lot of kids in a lot of events that were going to be successful. We wanted to get those third, fourth and fifth places because if you add those up at the end of the meet they get you a long ways.”

Perhaps the strength of the team, though, was in its distance runners. Sheridan won the state cross country championship in 2019 and finished third this season. So it was only fitting the Broncs clinched their first outdoor team championship in 62 years when sophomore Austin Akers (second), junior Reece Charest (fourth) and seniors Standish and Johnson gave them half the kids on the podium in the 1600.

“They were kind of the nucleus of our group,” Kelting said of the team’s distance runners. “Coach (Art) Baures and coach (Isaac) Van Dyke have done such a wonderful job with those kids. They had an attack mode where they were always getting after it. On Saturday, when that mile came around, that put a complete ending to the state meet.”