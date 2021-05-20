Douglas duo of Allyson Fertig, Kamdynn Townsend add two more titles

Townsend still has more events to compete in this weekend and has yet to decide if she will pursue track and field in college. For Fertig, however, she only has the discus remaining as she gets ready for her next step: playing basketball at the University of Wyoming.

“It really didn’t hit me until today that my high school career is almost over,” she said. “Track isn’t my favorite sport, so I’m not really going to miss it, but it’s hard to believe it’s almost over.”

***

With Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson not competing this year because of injury, the door was finally open for another 3A runner to win a distance race for the first time in four years.

Lyman senior Elena Jensen took advantage, winning with a time of 11 minutes, 52.43 seconds.

“I didn’t run the time I wanted,” Jensen said, “but I ran the placing I wanted so that felt good.”

Jensen was in the middle of the lead pack through the first lap before creating some distance midway through the second lap.

“I usually like to start off fast,” she said, “but I think I wanted it too bad. But then I was able to take the place I wanted to take and keep it. I knew I had it.”