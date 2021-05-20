Douglas duo of Allyson Fertig, Kamdynn Townsend add two more titles

Douglas seniors Allyson Fertig and Kamdynn Townsend are no stranger to winning performance. The two entered Thursday’s Wyoming State High School Class 3A Track & Field Championships having won gold at the 2019 meet — Townsend in both the 400 and the long jump, Fertig in the shot put.
And both were driving forces in the Bearcats’ winning three state basketball championships during their prep careers. They likely would have won a fourth if the 2020 state tournament hadn’t been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In other words, the two know how to win. And that’s just what they did Thursday, with Townsend taking the high jump crown and Fertig winning her second shot put title.
“It wasn’t my best mark,” Fertig said of her throw of 42 feet, 9.75 inches, “but I can’t be upset because I won.”
Townsend felt the same about her performance in the high jump. She was one of four jumpers to clear 5-00, but was declared the winner because she had fewer misses at the lower heights. Lander’s Asha Reid placed second and Mountain View’s Mya Hutchings and Torrington’s Allison Brummell tied for third.
“I barely won,” Townsend said after stepping down off the podium.
“Obviously, I’m still excited, though. I just thought I would go higher.”
Townsend still has more events to compete in this weekend and has yet to decide if she will pursue track and field in college. For Fertig, however, she only has the discus remaining as she gets ready for her next step: playing basketball at the University of Wyoming.
“It really didn’t hit me until today that my high school career is almost over,” she said. “Track isn’t my favorite sport, so I’m not really going to miss it, but it’s hard to believe it’s almost over.”
***
With Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson not competing this year because of injury, the door was finally open for another 3A runner to win a distance race for the first time in four years.
Lyman senior Elena Jensen took advantage, winning with a time of 11 minutes, 52.43 seconds.
“I didn’t run the time I wanted,” Jensen said, “but I ran the placing I wanted so that felt good.”
Jensen was in the middle of the lead pack through the first lap before creating some distance midway through the second lap.
“I usually like to start off fast,” she said, “but I think I wanted it too bad. But then I was able to take the place I wanted to take and keep it. I knew I had it.”
***
Lander senior Kaleb Simonson made it two in a row in the 3200, holding off Kemmerer’s Owen Burnett and teammate Sam Kistemann to win with a time of 10:00.19. Fellow Tiger Ethan Kraft finished fifth.
“Even though I didn’t get the time (9:48.00) I was looking for,” Simonson said. “I still did the best I could.
“And it was great to have (Kistemann and Kraft) on the podium with me because we are always pushing each other in practice.”
In other events:
- The Torrington girls set the class record in the 1600 sprint medley with Marissa Morehouse, Hailey Boslau, Tyne Stokes and Sera Glass running a 4:17.62 to break the mark of 4:18.06 set by Rawlins in 2019.
- Pinedale’s Teagan Bowers won the long jump and the Lovell boys won the 1600 sprint medley.
