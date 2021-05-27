Final event lifted Lander boys over Mountain View for Class 3A state track title

“We needed to kick it off with the long jump and Beaver went out and got that done,” Gose stated. “It didn’t surprise me, though, because that kid’s just a gamer.”

The eight points St. Clair earned in the long jump were the only field-event points the Tigers got all weekend. Gose knew coming into the season his team was loaded with distance runners who had led the Tigers to the state cross country title in October. With only so many spots available in the distance races the coaching staff had to find a way to integrate some of those runners into the team, and the relay races proved to be instrumental.

“It took us a little while to get things figured out,” Gose said. “About midway through the season we had guys like Reed (McFadden) and Peja that we didn’t really have a spot for, so the relays were key for us.”

Cook ran on the 4x100, the 4x400 and the 1600 sprint medley teams while the freshman McFadden ran a leg on the 4x400 team.

Gose recalled putting the 4x100 team of Cook, St. Clair, Cozzens and junior Caynen Brown together at Lander’s Shane Brock Memorial meet just two weeks before the state meet.