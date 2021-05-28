First state track & field meet in two years featured numerous highlights

State track was a different animal, though. Soccer took place in four locations in the Capital City while softball featured just eight teams. Track, on the other hand, had hundreds of athletes across four classes competing all in one location. The fact that it went off without a major hitch is a credit to the Wyoming High School Activities Association, school officials, coaches, fans and, of course, the athletes. Granted, I did hear more than one complaint about the long line to buy state track merchandise, but given all that we’ve been through the past 14 months that hardly seems like an inconvenience.