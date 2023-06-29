Gage Gose of Lander put the finishing touches on his outstanding prep career Thursday when he was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

The recent graduate won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, the 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the Tigers' winning 4x400 relay team at the Class 3A state meet in May.

Gose set an overall state record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 36.09 seconds and a class record in the 110 hurdles with a 14.24.

At the Wyoming Track & Field Classic on April 28, Gose broke the meet record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.27.

Gose also excelled on the national stage this year. He won the 400-meter hurdles in the Championship Division at the Nike Outdoor Nationals two weeks ago in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 51.48 seconds, which was the No. 4 mark by an American high school athlete this year. Gose also won the 110 hurdles in 14.16 to earn All-America honors in both events.

In April he won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational in Pasadena, California.

Gose, who graduated with a 4.19 GPA, has volunteered locally on behalf of the Lander Interact Club, a youth group that serves community meals and organizes community clean-up campaigns. He has also donated his time by helping to clear the trails at Sinks Canyon State Park in addition to participating in the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp.

In February he signed to run track at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina.