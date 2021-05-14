Gillette's Love, East's Guevara set the pace at 4A East Regional Track & Field meet

Lauryn Love has set high standards for herself this season. So even though the Gillette senior won the discus by nearly 16 feet Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium, she was less than impressed.
“I’ve still got state next week, but I’m a little bummed,” Love said after winning the event with a throw of 139 feet, 3 inches. “I’m still super excited to win, though, especially when I was throwing 125-130 (feet) at the start of the season.”
Love, who recently signed to throw at the University of Arizona, also has the shot put, her signature event, on Saturday.
“Shot put is absolutely, 100 percent, my favorite event,” she said. “I just practice it more with having it in indoor and you get all those reps. I came into this season basically as a sophomore in skill.”
She also came into this outdoor season as a state champion after winning the shot put at the state indoor meet to help lead the Camels to the team title. Love has the top mark in the state this season at 47-06.25 which puts her in position to challenge the state record of 48-09 set by Natrona County’s Baillie Gibson in 2010.
Not bad for someone who was focused on volleyball before coach Micah Christensen convinced her to go out for the track team as a freshman. Love qualified for state in both events in 2018, but finished last in both. That only served as motivation for Love.
“I definitely came back my sophomore year stronger and more serious about the sport,” she admitted. “I was a volleyball kid and I hadn’t really focused a lot on throwing, but then over the summer it changed.
“And last summer I was in the ring every day and I was lifting weights and working out. I was just getting more serious about the sport. Putting in the hours in the offseason definitely helped me improve.”
And it’s left the 4A competition in the dust. Love has won every throwing event she’s competed in this year.
She’s hoping to continue that trend at next week’s state meet. First, though, Love has to get through Saturday.
“I’ve had kind of a rough week in practice,” she said. “So I just have to stay out of my head and do what I know how to do.”
Kaliff Guevara hit his marks Friday without even competing in the finals. The Cheyenne East senior went 48 feet, 1.75 inches on his next-to-last triple jump in the last flight and calmly accepted congratulations before putting on his warmups and calling it a day. Guevara’s mark not only set a personal record by 11 inches, but set a school record and moved him within striking
distance of the state record of 48-09 set by Laramie’s Stephen Michel in 2008.
Guevara has been ahead of the pack all season. He finished nearly 4 feet ahead of Thunder Basin’s Isaiah Haliburton (44-07).
“There’s really nobody for me to compete with,” Guevara said. “So I texted (former East standout) Jefferson Danso at UW and told him to hold me accountable. And I’m just getting ready to text him and let him know I broke his record.”
Danso was the 2018 and ‘19 triple jump champ for the T-Birds, winning with a leap of 48-00.5 two years ago.
Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis is the only competitor at this year’s East Regional who knows what it’s like to stand atop the podium at the conclusion of a state outdoor meet. The junior won the pole vault as a freshman in 2019 before last year’s season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Karajanis is on pace to make it two for two. He has been the state’s top pole vaulter all season and won Friday’s event with a mark of 14-11.
With the wind playing a factor throughout the competition, Karajanis was unable to get a good shot at clearing 15-06 in three tries.
“The crosswind was messing me up and then I was having trouble with the tailwinds,” Karajanis admitted. “I’ve been struggling with my composure at times this season and letting things get the best of me, but I still came in here with a lot of confidence.”
Karajanis, who has cleared 15-03.5 this season, has his sights set on getting over 15-09 at state.
“I started out with a smaller pole at the start today, but then I moved up to my bigger pole,” he said. “I’m working on getting 15-09 with that bigger pole.”
Also winning individual events finals Friday were:
Kelly Walsh’s Elayna Chafee (triple jump), Cheyenne East’s Levi Smith (800), Laramie’s Libby Berrybill (800), Cheyenne Central’s Kalea Reisdorfer (pole vault), Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger (3200), Sheridan’s Austin Akers (3200) and Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer (discus).
Gillette boys and girls both won the 4x100 relay races, with the boys edging out Kelly Walsh in a photo finish.