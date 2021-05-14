Gillette's Love, East's Guevara set the pace at 4A East Regional Track & Field meet

Lauryn Love has set high standards for herself this season. So even though the Gillette senior won the discus by nearly 16 feet Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium, she was less than impressed.

“I’ve still got state next week, but I’m a little bummed,” Love said after winning the event with a throw of 139 feet, 3 inches. “I’m still super excited to win, though, especially when I was throwing 125-130 (feet) at the start of the season.”

Love, who recently signed to throw at the University of Arizona, also has the shot put, her signature event, on Saturday.

“Shot put is absolutely, 100 percent, my favorite event,” she said. “I just practice it more with having it in indoor and you get all those reps. I came into this season basically as a sophomore in skill.”

She also came into this outdoor season as a state champion after winning the shot put at the state indoor meet to help lead the Camels to the team title. Love has the top mark in the state this season at 47-06.25 which puts her in position to challenge the state record of 48-09 set by Natrona County’s Baillie Gibson in 2010.