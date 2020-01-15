Indoor track season hits its marks for season-opening meet on Saturday

This weekend marks the official first meet of the 2020 indoor track season for Wyoming athletes. Some of the state's best track and field athletes started practices in the new year and finally get to show out in a competitive meet for the first time on Saturday.

While the first allowable meet date is Thursday, the first in-state meet will be held Saturday at Natrona County's Mustangs Activities Complex as the Meet At The MAC returns for a second season.

Defending champions, intriguing storylines, ambitious individuals and upset artists all fill the field for the two-month season. That leaves a lot to watch at the three facilities in Wyoming fit for hosting indoor track meets. Here's just a taste of the season at large.

Champs return

The Sheridan boys and Laramie girls captured team gold last season. That was just the second indoor title for Sheridan and first for the Laramie girls.

The Broncs were powered by sprinters last year but return just Carter McComb off a gold medal last year (McComb ran the opening leg of Sheridan's winning 4x200 relay team). But they also return promising talent like Alex Garber, Wyatt Shaw and David Standish, just a few of the distance runners responsible for bringing a state cross country title to Sheridan for the first time.