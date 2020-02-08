Karajanis wows, Rowe dashes to gold at NC with Simplot Games looming

The lively crowd packed inside the Mustangs Activities Complex on Saturday afternoon collectively slow-clapped before each of Ryan Karajanis’s attempts to clear 14 feet, 8 inches. By that point he was the only pole vaulter remaining — no one else cleared 14-2 like he did. Here he was: an event winner with more in his sights.

He wanted it. Last week, at the Thunder Basin Triangular, the Sheridan sophomore cleared 14-foot and found himself once again shy of 14-8.

Karajanis felt the crowd’s roar as he went into his second attempt. He heard their cadence intensify with his own pace.

“That definitely gives me some adrenaline and pumps me up,” he said. “It gives me a lot of confidence.”

His textbook form continued into the vault itself. The sophomore made it over before his heel clipped the bar, forcing it off its perch and onto the mat. The crowd groaned in unison. They wanted it almost as much as he did.

Karajanis’s next attempt wasn’t as close. His shoulder hit the bar because, as he put it, he’d completely let the fundamentals slide and focused too much on willing himself over the bar. He still won the event, just like he has at each meet so far, but he’s yet to hit that mark.