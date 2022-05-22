Kelly Walsh, Natrona County teams enjoy solid weekend at state track meet

The hillside above the shot put ring was the place to be at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

Not only did fans seated there witness Kelly Walsh senior Cameron Burkett break the all-class state record in the shot put, they got to see Natrona County sophomore Kaiden Lee win the Class 4A high jump with a near-record leap.

Burkett broke the record with a toss of 64 feet, 2.75 inches on his first throw of the finals and reset the mark on his final throw with a toss of 65-10.25.

At the same time, just on the other side of the fence, the fans on the hillside were able to watch Lee clear 6 feet, 8 inches to win the event. Their cheers allowed those fans standing around the shot put ring to realize something special was happening at the high jump pit. Later, their collective groans made it apparent that Lee failed on his three attempts to make it over 6-09.

It was all part of an impressive final day of the 2021-22 high school sports season. In addition to the track and field championships at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium, the state softball championships were held in Gillette and the state soccer championships took place in Cheyenne.

Burkett and Lee weren't the only athletes from Kelly Walsh and Natrona County to find success on the track and in the field this weekend in Casper.

Runner-up Trojans

The Kelly Walsh girls finished second in the team race behind Cheyenne Central, which won its fourth consecutive title. The teams were close heading into the final events on Saturday before the Indians pulled away. Central finished with 112 points; Kelly Walsh with 96.

First-place performances from senior Elayna Chafee in the triple jump and sophomore Abigail Milby in the pole vault helped the Trojans to the runner-up finish.

"I had a slow start to the season, but I got more confident as the season went on," Chafee said after winning the event with a jump of 38-01.25. "(Saturday) I just had to stay calm and be ready."

Chafee enjoyed a solid all-around day for the Trojans as she also finished in the top-four in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump.

Also for the Trojans:

Senior Finley Klinger was third in the 3200, fourth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800 to give her eight podium finishes at the state outdoor meet.

Senior Makena Clemens finished third in the discus and fifth in the shot put while classmate Logann Alvar was eighth in both events.

Senior Rachel Evenson placed seventh in the long jump.

Kelly Walsh also got a number of points from non-seniors.

Junior Rylie Alberts was sixth in the 300 hurdles, sophomores Madison Bullard (third in the long jump, sixth in the triple jump) and Madeline Thorne (seventh in the 200) finished their seasons on the podium, and freshman Jordan Kroeger was fourth in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

Fillies grab bronze

Natrona County senior Alesha Lane finished her prep career in style, winning both the shot put and discus titles to help the Fillies place third in the team race.

The Fillies also got a gold-medal performance from junior Ella Spear in the 400, who also placed fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

Seniors Delilah Baedke (3200) and Erin Weibel (pole vault) placed fourth in their respective events.

For the returning Fillies, junior Mackenzie Bradach was third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump and classmate Autumn Ostrander was seventh in the shot put. They also got points from freshmen Ally Wheeler (sixth in the 3200) and Cami Costello (eighth in the 400).

Mustangs finish third

In addition to Lee winning the high jump, junior Mason Weickum won the 110-meter hurdles in a photo finish. Weickum's time of 14.68 seconds was just enough to nip Evanston's Jesus Quintero, who was timed in 14.69.

An emotional Weickum was still bouncing around and accepting congratulations after accepting his first-place medal.

"I've been struggling the last two weeks," Weickum admitted. "But I just came into this weekend more confident and making sure I had the right mindset.

"I had a good start but then I stumbled on about the third hurdle. Jesus and I were close coming over the last hurdle and I was just hoping I got him at the end."

Junior Jackson Dutcher placed in the top-five in three events, finishing third in the 800, fourth in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200.

In addition, senior Hudson Santistevan (fourth in the shot put), junior Tristan Enders (sixth in the 3200), sophomores William Cantrell (fifth in the 300 hurdles) and Brett Gifford (seventh in the 100) and freshman Kavin Hoff (eighth in the pole vault) scored points for the bronze medalists.

Seven Trojans finish on the podium

While Burkett was the star of the weekend for the Kelly Walsh boys, the Trojans had six other athletes place in the top eight of their respective events to help KW finish sixth in the tea standings.

Freshman Landon Walker was third in the triple jump, senior Chase Ortberg was fourth in the 110 hurdles, junior Kellen McCoul was fourth in the triple jump, sophomore Finn McCoul was fourth in the pole vault, senior Nathan Costalez was sixth in the long jump and freshman Jack Nicholls was seventh in the 300 hurdles.

