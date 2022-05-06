 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP TRACK & FIELD

Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett sets state record in shot put

Natrona County Invite

Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett competes in the shot put at the NC Invite on April 22 in Casper. Burkett set an all-class state record Friday with a toss of 64 feet, 9 inches at the Camel Qualifier in Gillette.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior Cameron Burkett set a new all-class state record in the shot put Friday at the Camel Qualifier in Gillette.

Burkett threw the shot 64 feet, 9 inches to break the old mark of 63-08.5 established by Torrington's Logan Harris at the 2017 state meet. Harris, who went on to start on the offensive line at the University of Wyoming, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions this week.

Burkett signed his National Letter of Intent earlier this week to compete in the throwing events at UW. He won the Class 4A state meet last season with a throw of 61-01 and finished third in the discus with a throw of 145-03.

This year's Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships are scheduled for May 19-21 at KW's Harry Geldien Stadium.

