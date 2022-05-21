Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett sets state record in the shot put at

Cameron Burkett burst onto the state’s shot put scene at last year’s state meet, setting a personal record and winning the event with a throw of 61 feet, 1 inch.

Turns out the Kelly Walsh junior was just getting started. He won gold at the state indoor meet and set an unofficial state record with a throw of 64-09 earlier this month at the Camel Qualifier in Gillette. (The Wyoming High School Activities Association only recognizes times and distances set at the state meet.)

Saturday, at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships, Burkett left no doubt he was the state’s premier shot putter as he unleashed two record-breaking throws. His final toss of 65-10.25 came on the final throw of his high school career in front of an appreciative crowd on his home turf.

“When the crowd started cheering really loud it got me going,” Burkett said. “I popped a 60 in the warm-up, which isn’t ideal. But seeing that made me feel like I could throw far.

“It was awesome and the (crowd’s) clap was on point. Everything just worked the way it was supposed to work. The clap really made the difference.”

Burkett’s record came at the expense of two of the best to ever compete in Wyoming. John Godina, a two-time Olympic medalist, set the Class 4A record of 63-01 while at Cheyenne Central in 1990. And Torrington’s Logan Harris, who set the state mark of 63-08.5 in 2017, was a four-year starting offensive lineman for the Cowboys and was recently signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions.

None of that mattered to Burkett on Saturday.

“I didn’t feel any pressure,” he said. “I just felt like I had to go out there and do what I had to do. It’s been an honor throwing against these guys my entire career.”

Sheridan senior Texas Tanner, who set a personal record with a throw of 61-10 on his final throw and won the discus title on Friday, was among the first to congratulate Burkett after his record-setting throw.

“He’s an amazing guy and I actually really enjoy competing against him,” Tanner admitted. “I’m really happy for him hitting such a monster throw … and getting beat by the farthest throw ever in Wyoming.

“Going against Cam pushes me to want to throw far,” he added. “I went from struggling in the shot and then he comes around and starts hyping me up and then we just built on each other’s throws. I can’t wait to compete against him in college.”

Tanner has signed with Air Force; Burkett will throw at the University of Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Central girls and the Sheridan boys repeated as team champ, with the Indians winning their fourth consecutive title and the Broncs going back-to-back.

“I’m super-hyped,” said Central junior Sydney Morrell, who won the 3200-meter run and finished second in the 1600. “Our coaches were telling us last night that it’s been a long time since a team won four in a row so we made it a point this weekend to cheer on our teammates even if we weren’t competing.”

Central finished with 112 points to hold off Kelly Walsh (96), which got first-place finishes from Abigail Milby in the pole vault and Elayna Chafee in the triple jump on Saturday.

Sheridan ran away from the field Saturday behind the strength of senior sprinter Carter McComb, who won both the 100 and 200, and its depth throughout the weekend. The Broncs finished with 134.5 points while Central was second with 99.5.

Class 3A

Both team races came down to the final event, with Mountain View leading the girls race with 90 points and Powell second with 86. Unfortunately for the Buffalos they didn’t field a 4x400 relay team and Powell took advantage.

The Panthers won the race to earn 10 points and win their second consecutive team title.

“I saw the way Waycee Harvey was running and I knew I couldn’t let her hard work, and the work of Megan (Jacobsen) and Anna (Bartholomew) go to waste,” said senior Jenna Hillman, who ran the anchor leg. “That was the most excited I’ve ever been to run a 400.”

The race for the boys team championship came down to defending champ Lander and Mountain View. Lander entered the 4x400 with 88 points to Mountain View’s 85.5.

The Tigers never game the Buffalos a chance to close the gap. Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden, Aidan Russell and Gage Gose raced to the victory in 3:28.55 while Mountain View finished sixth

Lovell’s Quinn Lindsay added the shot put title to the discus title he won Friday.

Wheatland senior Rodee Brow raced to victories in the 100 and 400.

Rawlins’ Eva Nitschke was a double winner for the second year in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

Standing atop the podium, the junior stood out not only for her winning performance, but for her shoes — one gold and one white — and her socks adorned with pictures of cacti.

“I always wear these socks for good luck,” she said. “And the shoes are from New Zealand and they look cool. And you have to look cool when you run.”

Class 2A

Tongue River got to take two state championship team trophies to Dayton. The girls team held off Glenrock (117-111) to win for the second year in a row while the boys team won it all for the first time since 1985.

“This is amazing,” Tongue River senior Jane Pendergast said. “We don’t have the team we had last year but we adapted throughout the season and everybody helped.”

The Eagles’ boys team lapped the field, finishing with 191.5 points to finish 75 points ahead of runner-up Big Horn.

Class 1A

The Saratoga girls won the program’s first state team title despite a strong push by Southeast and the Cyclones’ Jordan Stoddard. The senior added 100 and 200 titles to the long jump and high jump championships she won earlier in the week, but Saratoga got a victory from junior Whitney Bennett in the 300 hurdles and scored points in multiple events to claim its first championship banner.

“This means everything,” Bennett said. “All week we were running for a greater cause, so for us to pull this off is amazing.”

Saratoga junior Madison Teichman, who got the Panthers’ weekend started by winning the 3200 on Thursday, was competing despite her brother having passed away on Monday.

Southeast senior Ryan Clapper finally got his state record. Competing in the final event of his high school career, Clapper won the 200 with a time of 21.79 seconds to break the 1A mark of 21.81 set by Burlington’s Ben Mancuso in 2013.

Earlier in the day, he came within one one-hundredth of a second setting a class record in the 100. Clapper crossed the finish line in 10.98 to just miss the record of 10.97 set by Ten Sleep’s Randy Smith way back in 1998 .

“I guess I needed to lean more,” Clapper said of just missing the record. “But it felt good. I just had to go out there and run my race. And I finished second last year so I wanted redemption.”

The Lingle-Fort Laramie boys finished their first state team title in style as the Doggers’ 4x400 relay team of Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, Louden Bremer and Kyland Fuller set a class record in the event with a time of 3:27.43.

The Doggers finished with 129.5 points, with Southeast taking second with 83.

