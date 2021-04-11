 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins sets new state standard in 200-meter dash
PREP TRACK & FIELD

Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins sets new state standard in 200-meter dash

  • Updated
Indoor Track

Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins pulls ahead in the 55-meter dash at the Natrona Indoor Track Invite on Jan. 30 in Casper. Wiggins ran the fastest 200-meter in state history Saturday at the Trojan Invitational with a time of 21.29 seconds.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins won the 200-meter dash in record-setting time Saturday at the Trojan Invitational at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

The senior's time of 21.29 seconds bested the state mark set by Laramie's Stephen Michel, who set the record with a time of 21.39 seconds on May 16, 2008 at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships.

Wiggins also won the 100 (10.66) and ran a leg on the Trojans' winning 4x100 relay team Saturday. The University of Wyoming commit was the 400 champ at the state indoor championships in February.

While the Wyoming High School Activities Association only recognizes track and field records set at the state meet, Wiggins' time Saturday is the fastest in state history according to extensive research done by former Star-Tribune prep sports editor Patrick Schmiedt. Now a journalism professor at Citrus College in Glendora, California, Schmiedt has compiled the boys and girls all-time marks for every event (www.wyoming-football.com/track/alltime/) as an accompaniment to his website at www.wyoming-football.com.

