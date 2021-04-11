Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins sets new state standard in 200-meter dash

Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins won the 200-meter dash in record-setting time Saturday at the Trojan Invitational at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

The senior's time of 21.29 seconds bested the state mark set by Laramie's Stephen Michel, who set the record with a time of 21.39 seconds on May 16, 2008 at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships.

Wiggins also won the 100 (10.66) and ran a leg on the Trojans' winning 4x100 relay team Saturday. The University of Wyoming commit was the 400 champ at the state indoor championships in February.

While the Wyoming High School Activities Association only recognizes track and field records set at the state meet, Wiggins' time Saturday is the fastest in state history according to extensive research done by former Star-Tribune prep sports editor Patrick Schmiedt. Now a journalism professor at Citrus College in Glendora, California, Schmiedt has compiled the boys and girls all-time marks for every event (www.wyoming-football.com/track/alltime/) as an accompaniment to his website at www.wyoming-football.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.