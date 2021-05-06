Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins signs to run track at University of Wyoming

At last week's Kelly Walsh Invite finished first in the 200 and the 400. His time of 48.97 seconds in the 400 was agonizingly close to breaking the school record of 48.90.

"Man, I really wanted that record," Wiggins said after the race before putting it in perspective. "But it's just a race."

Wiggins had been in contact with the Wyoming coaches since the indoor season, but it wasn't until recently that they reached out to him to make an official offer.

"I was talking with my parents and the phone rang," he recalled. "It was from an unknown number, but my mom and dad told me to answer it. I picked it up and I said, 'Yo! It's the coach!' And then we talked for about an hour."

He expects to be pulling double-duty when he gets to Laramie. Wiggins plays french horn in the Kelly Walsh Marching Band and will join UW's Western Thunder Marching Band once he arrives on campus.

"I've been down to Laramie a lot for band camp and we went down to a football game a couple of years ago," he said. "We also went down for the Hall of Fame."

Shawn Wiggins and the 1987 Western Athletic Conference champion football team were inducted into the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2018.