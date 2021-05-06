Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins signs to run track at University of Wyoming

Darius Wiggins is following in taking after his role model. The Kelly Walsh senior signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to run track at the University of Wyoming, where his father, Shawn Wiggins, was a wide receiver for the Cowboys from 1987-90.
"I'm going to follow in my father's footsteps," Wiggins said as he sat in front of his fellow Trojan track and field athletes and coaches. "I'm super pumped."
By all accounts, Darius Wiggins has had a senior season for the record books.
At the state indoor meet in February, he won the 400-meter dash and also finished third in the 200 and fifth in the 55. But the reserved Wiggins has been even better during the current outdoor season.
Wiggins set the school record in the 200 on April 10 when he won the Trojan Invitational with a time of 21.29 seconds. The time also bettered the state's all-class record in the event -- Laramie's Stephen Michel set the standard in 2008 with a 21.39. Unfortunately, the Wyoming High School Activities Association only recognizes times and marks set at the state meet.
Wiggins also has the state's fastest times this season in both the 100 (10.66) and the 400 (48.97). And he has teamed with Nathan Costalez, Dom Jahr and Collin Boroz to pre-qualify for state in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.70.
At last week's Kelly Walsh Invite finished first in the 200 and the 400. His time of 48.97 seconds in the 400 was agonizingly close to breaking the school record of 48.90.
"Man, I really wanted that record," Wiggins said after the race before putting it in perspective. "But it's just a race."
Wiggins had been in contact with the Wyoming coaches since the indoor season, but it wasn't until recently that they reached out to him to make an official offer.
"I was talking with my parents and the phone rang," he recalled. "It was from an unknown number, but my mom and dad told me to answer it. I picked it up and I said, 'Yo! It's the coach!' And then we talked for about an hour."
He expects to be pulling double-duty when he gets to Laramie. Wiggins plays french horn in the Kelly Walsh Marching Band and will join UW's Western Thunder Marching Band once he arrives on campus.
"I've been down to Laramie a lot for band camp and we went down to a football game a couple of years ago," he said. "We also went down for the Hall of Fame."
Shawn Wiggins and the 1987 Western Athletic Conference champion football team were inducted into the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2018.
All of those trips to Laramie, as well as his father's connection to the University of Wyoming, obviously played a big role in Darius Wiggins signing with the Cowboys.