KW senior Emory Yoosook signs with Chadron State track

Kelly Walsh senior Emory Yoosook made his collegiate decision official on Wednesday. Yoosook held his signing ceremony at Kelly Walsh High School to celebrate his decision to continue his track and field career at Chadron State College next fall.

Yoosook won the Class 4A long jump outdoor state championship last season and also earned gold as part of the Trojans' winning 4x100 relay team and finished fourth in the 200-meter dash. He also competes for Kelly Walsh's indoor track team, where he finished third in the long jump last winter.

Yoosook was also the Trojans' second-leading rusher during this past football season, averaging 31.6 yards per game. He led the team with three rushing touchdowns and notched the team's longest run of the year with a 64-yard sprint from scrimmage.

