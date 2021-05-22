Lander boys, Powell girls win Class 3A team track & field titles

The Class 3A boys team race at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships came down to the final race Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Lander and Mountain View entered the 4x400 relay with 107 points apiece when the teams approached the starting line. Less than 4 minutes later, Lander senior Ethan Kraft crossed the finish line ahead of Mountain View's Wyatt Jensen to give the Tigers their first team title in many years.

"I don't remember the last time we won it," Kraft said. "This is one for the books."

Rawlins won the race, with Worland taking second, followed by Lander. Mountain View placed eighth.

The Tigers led the race at every exchange, giving Kraft a comfortable lead as he took the baton to run the final lap.

"I just knew I couldn't have Mountain View catch us," he said. "The wind coming around the last turn wasn't fun, but I don't care now because I'm so happy."

Lander did most of its damage in the distance races during the three-day meet, with senior Kaleb Simonson winning the 3200, junior Blaine Goklish taking gold in the 1600 and the 4x800 team also finishing atop the podium. Lander also won the state cross country championship this year.