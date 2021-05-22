Lander boys, Powell girls win Class 3A team track & field titles

The Class 3A boys team race at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships came down to the final race Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Lander and Mountain View entered the 4x400 relay with 107 points apiece when the teams approached the starting line. Less than 4 minutes later, Lander senior Ethan Kraft crossed the finish line ahead of Mountain View's Wyatt Jensen to give the Tigers their first team title in many years.
"I don't remember the last time we won it," Kraft said. "This is one for the books."
Rawlins won the race, with Worland taking second, followed by Lander. Mountain View placed eighth.
The Tigers led the race at every exchange, giving Kraft a comfortable lead as he took the baton to run the final lap.
"I just knew I couldn't have Mountain View catch us," he said. "The wind coming around the last turn wasn't fun, but I don't care now because I'm so happy."
Lander did most of its damage in the distance races during the three-day meet, with senior Kaleb Simonson winning the 3200, junior Blaine Goklish taking gold in the 1600 and the 4x800 team also finishing atop the podium. Lander also won the state cross country championship this year.
"We started out the season with a lot of strong distance runners," Goklish said. "But our coaches did a great job of putting different guys in different events in order to get us as many points as we could."
Obviously, the plan worked.
The Powell girls also ended a lengthy title drought, capping their team championship by winning the 4x400 to finish with 105 points. Buffalo was a distant second with 71.
The Panthers also got wins in the two sprints, with freshman Waycee Harvey taking the 100 and junior Jenna Hillman the 200. The victory in the 200 was a bit of redemption for Hillman, who false-started in the 100 finals to start the day.
"It was the worst morning of my life," Hillman admitted. "I was mad at myself because I had never false-started before. So I allowed myself one hour to cry and then I started focusing on the 200.
"So to come back and win this after what happened this morning felt so good."
Hillman could take comfort in knowing that Harvey had her back in the 100.
"What happened to Jenna definitely served as motivation," Harvey said. "I felt like I had to win to honor her."
***
Also winning individual gold for the girls Saturday were: Douglas' Kamdynn Townsend (400) and Stephanie Witbrod (triple jump), Rawlins' Eva Nitschke (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Mountain View's Mylie Micheli (pole vault).
For the boys, Lovell's C.J. Lindsay (100), Mountain View's Ashton Schofield (200, high jump) and Sam Porter (110 hurdles), Lyman's Joseph Turner (shot put), Burns' Cody Hape (400) and Douglas' Keltan Ewing (300 hurdles).
