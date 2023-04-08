Lander's Gage Gose and Big Piney's Colby Jenks led a strong showing by Wyoming athletes at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

Gose raced to the 110-meter hurdles title in the open session with a personal-best time of 14.31 seconds to win the fifth heat and place first overall. Gose is the defending Class 3A state champion in the event and his time Saturday betters the 3A mark of 14.35 set by Powell's Kyle Sullivan in 2011.

Gose, who has signed with Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, is also the defending 3A state champ in the 300-meter hurdles and won the 3A 55-meter hurdles last month at the indoor state championships. He was scheduled to compete in the 300-meter hurdles seeded race Saturday night.

Jenks, running in the final heat of the 800-meter open session, pulled away down the stretch and set an open record with a 1:52.18. The senior set the 2A state record in the 800 last year with a 1:55.59 competing for Pinedale. Jenks also won the 1600 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the 400 at last year's state meet. Last month he set a state record in the 800 at the state indoor championships with a 1:53.92. Jenks also won the 800 in 2021 while competing for Wind River.

Jenks has committed to run at Weber State University.

Also Saturday, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell finished 13th out of 43 competitors in the open 800 with a time of 2:14.71.

The senior finished second in the 800 at the outdoor state meet last year with a time of 2:17.78. She also won the 800 indoor state title the past two years and the 4A state cross country title in October.

Morrell, who has committed to run distance at Iowa State University, was scheduled to compete in the 1-mile seeded race Saturday night.

Cheyenne Central senior Bridger Brokaw finished 24th in the 1-mile open session with a time of 4:24.36.

Friday night, Natrona County senior Tristan Enders ran a 9:37.04 in the 3200-meter run open session.

Natrona County senior Jackson Dutcher was scheduled to compete in the 1-mile seeded race Saturday night.