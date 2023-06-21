Recent Lander graduate Gage Gose added one more national victory to his impressive resume this past weekend.

Gose won the 400-meter hurdles in the Championship Division at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 51.48 seconds, which is the No. 3 mark by an American high school athlete this year. In April he won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational in Pasadena, California.

At last month’s Class 3A state track meet Gose set an overall state record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 36.09 and set a class record in the 110 hurdles with a 14.24. He also finished first in the 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the Tigers’ winning 4x400 relay team.

Gose has signed with Davidson College in North Carolina.

Also at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, Star Valley rising senior Valerie Jirak placed fifth in the heptathlon and Lander rising senior Reed McFadden won the 400 hurdles in the Emerging Elite Division and finished 11th in the decathlon. Big Piney graduate Colby Jenks, who has signed to run track at Weber State University, placed 24th in the Championship Division of the 800 with a 1:53.72.

Jirak won the 200 (school record 25.08), finished second in the 800 (school record 2:19.43), was fourth in the 100 (14.90), fifth in the long jump (17.09.75), seventh in the high jump (5-04.25) and javelin (100 feet, 6 inches) and 17th in the shot put (27-01.75).

She also teamed with Kammi Merritt, Ava Morgan and Grace Collins to finish 13th in the 4x100 with a 54.98. The four won gold at the state meet with a time of 48.79.

McFadden, who won the 400 and finished second in both the 800 and 110 hurdles at state, won gold in the 400 hurdles with a time of 54.90.

He finished with 6,081 points in the decathlon. McFadden was second in the 1500 (4:24.64) and added top-8 finishes in the 400 (6th, 51.36), the 110 hurdles (8th, 15.71) and the high jump (8th, 6-00).