Laramie's Libby Berryhill continues to push toward state track championships

Libby Berryhill ran away from the field in both the 800- and 1600-meter runs Friday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper, but the Laramie senior wasn’t completely satisfied with the results.
“The times weren’t what I was hoping for,” Berryhill said after winning the 800, “but that happens. Having close competition really helps in trying to run the times I want to run.”
Berryhill entered the meet with a season-best time of 2 minutes, 19.16 seconds in the 800 and 5:14.55 in the 1600. Friday, she won the 800 with a time of 2:26.02 – finishing more than 3 seconds ahead of teammate Addie Forry. Her time of 5:21.00 in the 1600 was more than 20 seconds clear of runner-up Makaila Trujillo of Cheyenne East.
With the state meet three weeks away, Berryhill has some marks she hopes to reach before then.
“I’m hoping to get my 800 time down to a 2:14 or 2:15,” she admitted. “I haven’t had a chance to run it fresh this year, so I’m helping I can do that at regionals.
“As for the 1600, it’s kind of a reach, but I’m hoping to hit a 5-flat. I think with the right conditions and competition that could be possible.”
Berryhill has Class 4A’s top qualifying times in both the 800 and 3200 (11:25.55) and is 5 seconds back of Jackson’s Kate Brigham in the 1600. She has also pre-qualified in the 400 and is part of the Plainsmen’s state-qualifying 1600 sprint medley team, which leaves plenty of options open for the state meet.
“We’re still trying to figure out what events I’m going to be in at state,” she said. “But once you get to state the goal is just to win, the times don’t matter. That’s the only focus you can have at a meet like that.”
The future Wyoming Cowgirl was the state runner-up in both the 1600 and 3200 and finished fifth in the 800 at the state indoor meet in February. As a junior, she had top-four finishes in both the 800 and 1600 before the spring outdoor season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than lay around, though, Berryhill took advantage of the circumstances afforded to her as a long-distance runner.
“I was able to put the miles in and not really have the stress of competing every week, which can get really stressful mentally and on your body,” Berryhill said. “It was beneficial to have that longer time period to focus on training and not worrying about competing every single week. So even though it was a meaningful experience, I definitely wouldn’t want it to happen again.”
While Berryhill didn’t hit the marks she wanted to Friday, other competitors were able to take advantage of the warm weather to reach state pre-qualifying standards.
Cheyenne South junior Darby Downham pulled away down the stretch to win the 300-meter hurdles with a state-best time of 45.56. Senior teammate Caydince Groth, who had won the 400 with a state-best time of 58.08 less than 45 minutes earlier, was second with a season-best time of 48.21.
“I really wanted to get that pre-qualifying time,” Downham said. “I knew if I was ahead of Caydince I was OK. My focus was to go out and crush the first two hurdles and I did that. When I got to the third and fourth hurdles, I thought, ‘This is good. I can get this.’”
Downham and Groth – the 2021 state indoor champ in both the 200 and 400 – give South a 1-2 punch that trickles down to the rest of the Bison.
“The two of them push each other every day,” South assistant coach Joe Brisbois said. “That creates a culture of competition where our girls support each other, but they also want to beat each other.”
He added that he knew Downham was due for an impressive showing.
“I told her that if she believed in herself half as much as the coaches believed in her she was going to pop a time,” Brisbois said. “She knew this was her chance.”
Also Friday:
- Three weeks after setting the school record in the 200 (21.29), Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins nearly did the same in the 400. His time of 48.97 was just off the school mark of 48.80.
“I wanted to beat that time,” Wiggins said, “but it’s just a race.”
Wiggins also won the 200 (21.55) and ran a leg on the Trojans’ winning 1600 sprint medley team.
- Natrona County’s Robert Douglas was a three-event winner, finishing first in the 100, the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. He set PRs in both the 100 (10.78) and the 300 hurdles (39.10).
- Gillette’s Lauryn Love, who will continue her track & field career at the University of Arizona, won both the shot put and the discus.
- Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris won both the 100 (12.31) and the long jump (18-11.5), setting PRs in both events.
