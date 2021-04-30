Laramie's Libby Berryhill continues to push toward state track championships

“We’re still trying to figure out what events I’m going to be in at state,” she said. “But once you get to state the goal is just to win, the times don’t matter. That’s the only focus you can have at a meet like that.”

The future Wyoming Cowgirl was the state runner-up in both the 1600 and 3200 and finished fifth in the 800 at the state indoor meet in February. As a junior, she had top-four finishes in both the 800 and 1600 before the spring outdoor season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than lay around, though, Berryhill took advantage of the circumstances afforded to her as a long-distance runner.

“I was able to put the miles in and not really have the stress of competing every week, which can get really stressful mentally and on your body,” Berryhill said. “It was beneficial to have that longer time period to focus on training and not worrying about competing every single week. So even though it was a meaningful experience, I definitely wouldn’t want it to happen again.”

While Berryhill didn’t hit the marks she wanted to Friday, other competitors were able to take advantage of the warm weather to reach state pre-qualifying standards.