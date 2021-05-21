Lovell's Newman siblings make winning a family affair in the 800-meter run

Lovell’s Zeke Newman was getting ready to compete in the 800-meter run Friday when he paused to watch the Class 2A girls’ 800. What he saw brought a smile to the senior’s face as his sister, sophomore Amee, pulled away over the final 200 meters to win the event at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
“I watched Amee win and I said, ‘That’s what I’m supposed to do,’” Zeke said.
That’s just what he did, pulling ahead of sophomore teammate Preston Nichols down the backstretch to win with a time of 2 minutes, 0.65 seconds. Nichols was right behind in 2:00.75, followed closely behind by Douglas’ Cameryn Spence (2:00.93) and Buffalo’s Kollen Milmine (2:01.01).
“I tucked in on the last lap and then with about 300 meters to go I started to make a move,” Zeke said.
After not running the event at last week’s West Regional, he was given a less-than-ideal starting assignment, but once he was able to break free from the pack Zeke was able to chase down first-lap leader Nichols and then hold him off for the win.
“All season I told him, ‘Me and you one and two at the end,’” Zeke said, motioning to Nichols. “And that’s just what we did.”
Amee Newman was in a similar position as her older brother. Having not competed in the 800 at last week’s regional meet, she found herself stuck at the back of the pack through the first lap.
“I was stuck in the back of the alley so it wasn’t the lane assignment I wanted,” Amee said, “but when the girl in front started to fade with about 200 meters to go I saw my moment of opportunity.”
***
- Lyman’s Joseph Turner is making the most of his senior season. Turner was an all-state lineman for the Eagles’ Class 1A/9-man state championship football team in the fall and on Friday he won the discus with a toss of 175 feet, 10 inches.
“There’s lots of good competition in the throwing events,” Turner said, “so I just had to focus on staying loose. Now I’m feeling excited to compete in the shot put (on Saturday).”
Turner has signed to throw at Utah State University, but will first serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kennewick, Washington.
- Lyman teammate Brice Hansen made it two-for-two in the discus as she won the event with a mark of 114-09 to finish 6 inches ahead of runner-up Cassidy Miner from Powell.
- Mountain View’s Connor Micheli, who missed the last two games of the football season with an injury, returned to win the pole vault.
- Adding to the Buffalos’ haul was senior Luke Branson, who won the triple jump and the 4x100 relay team.
- Wheatland girls won the girls 4x100 relay.
- Douglas senior Kamdynn Townsend added to her gold-medal haul with a victory in the long jump. Townsend, who won the high jump Thursday, also finished atop the podium in both the long jump and the 400 as a sophomore. Also Friday, Townsend had the fastest-qualifying time in the 200 and 400.
- Rawlins’ Eva Nitschke, who had the fastest time in the 100 hurdle prelims Thursday, did the same in the 300 hurdle prelims Friday. Other competitors with the top marks in the prelims Friday were Mountain View’s Ashton Schofield in the 100 and 200, Powell’s Jenna Hillman in the 100, Lovell’s Ben Nichols in the 400 and Douglas’ Keltan Ewing in the 300 hurdles.
