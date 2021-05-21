Lovell's Newman siblings make winning a family affair in the 800-meter run

Lovell’s Zeke Newman was getting ready to compete in the 800-meter run Friday when he paused to watch the Class 2A girls’ 800. What he saw brought a smile to the senior’s face as his sister, sophomore Amee, pulled away over the final 200 meters to win the event at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

“I watched Amee win and I said, ‘That’s what I’m supposed to do,’” Zeke said.

That’s just what he did, pulling ahead of sophomore teammate Preston Nichols down the backstretch to win with a time of 2 minutes, 0.65 seconds. Nichols was right behind in 2:00.75, followed closely behind by Douglas’ Cameryn Spence (2:00.93) and Buffalo’s Kollen Milmine (2:01.01).

“I tucked in on the last lap and then with about 300 meters to go I started to make a move,” Zeke said.

After not running the event at last week’s West Regional, he was given a less-than-ideal starting assignment, but once he was able to break free from the pack Zeke was able to chase down first-lap leader Nichols and then hold him off for the win.

“All season I told him, ‘Me and you one and two at the end,’” Zeke said, motioning to Nichols. “And that’s just what we did.”