Lyman's Joseph Turner is named Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming

Joseph Turner put the finishing touches on an impressive senior season at Lyman High School on Thursday when he was named the Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Turner won Class 3A state titles in both the discus and the shot put at the state meet in May. For the season, his best effort in the shot put of 61 feet, 2 inches was the No. 38 prep mark in the country and his toss of 182-05 in the discus put him at No. 42 nationally. Turner holds the school record in both events.

At the state meet, his winning throw of 175-10 earned him the "Best of the Best" award as the top mark regardless of classification.

Turner also was an all-state football selection for the state champion Eagles in addition to starting on the basketball team. His yearlong accomplishments resulted in him being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Milward Simpson Award.

Turner, who will attend Utah State on a track scholarship, is the first winner of the Gatorade track & field award from Lyman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.