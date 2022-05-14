Natrona County boys track & field team finds success while building for the future

This year’s Natrona County boys track and field team is built for the future. The present looks pretty good, too.

The Mustangs won the Class 4A West Regional meet on Saturday at NCHS with 169 points. Evanston was second with 132.5, with Rock Springs (109), Cody (95) and Star Valley (68.5) rounding out the top five.

What makes the Mustangs’ team victory even more impressive is the majority of their points came from athletes who will be wearing the black and orange next year and in the years to come.

“We’re obviously a young team,” NC boys’ head coach Jordan Washington said, “but just to watch them compete and watch them grow has been a lot of fun. They don’t even understand track yet so they’re just relying on athleticism. It’s fun to see what they can do.”

Junior Jackson Dutcher, who won the 800-meter run on Friday, was Natrona County’s only individual gold medalist, but the Mustangs also had five second-place finishes, all by underclassmen, and were runners-up in three of the four relays. NC’s depth was noticeable on the podium as 21 different Mustangs had top-eight finishes, either individually or on a relay team.

“We get along really well and we’re able to push each other in practice to a really high level,” said Dutcher, who also finished fourth in the 3200 and ran a leg on the Mustangs’ 4x800 relay. “We have a really young team, but we have a lot of guys placing consistently.”

Junior Mason Weickum and sophomores Brett Gifford and Kaiden Lee were frequent visitors to the podium over the weekend. Weickum finished second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and ran on both the 4x1000 and 4x400 relay teams. Gifford finished third in both the 100 and 200 and ran on the 4x100 while Lee finished second in the long jump, third in the high jump and fourth in the 110 hurdles.

“Every day is a competition,” Washington said. “We have about 20 guys who are all real close to one another and they go after it every single day.

“It’s a team sport but it’s based on individual performances,” he added. “So whatever you can contribute it’s a collective group effort. You have to make sure you’re in the right spot mentally and physically to make sure that happens.”

While the Mustangs might still be figuring things out physically, their years of growing up and competing against each has definitely helped with the mental aspect of the sport.

“We have a lot of fun together and we push each other, especially in practice,” junior Isaiah Cox, who finished second in the triple jump, said. “It’s definitely better when you can compete with your friends instead of being out there alone.”

Wilson only had one teammate – sophomore Jaden Yeager, who finished seventh – on the podium with him for the triple jump, but the Mustangs had three top-eight finishers in seven events.

Natrona County will need that kind of depth to dethrone defending state champion Sheridan, which won the East Regional meet in Laramie. The Mustangs finished second to the Broncs at last year’s state meet behind a talented group of seniors that accounted for 64 of the team’s 82 points.

The Mustangs won’t have that luxury this year, but the NC youngsters have shown throughout the season they might be up to the challenge. This weekend, juniors, sophomores and freshmen accounted for 130 of the 140 points the Mustangs scored in the individual events.

“We tell our young guys to just go after it,” he said. “By the time they’re juniors and seniors we know what they’re going to do. We never want to stifle anyone’s growth, but at the same time our vision for the team title comes down to where are we going to maximize ourselves and where are we going to score the most points.

“We always ask our kids to give it their all, and when they do and when we see that … that’s the beautiful thing about this sport.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.