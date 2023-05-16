The foundation for this year’s Natrona County boys’ track and field team started to take shape last year. With a strong group of underclassmen leading the way, the Mustangs won the Class 4A West Regional and finished third at the state meet behind Sheridan and Cheyenne Central.

Fast forward one year and NC enters this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships as the East Regional champ after a record-setting performance at the state indoor meet in March. The Mustangs scored a meet-record 198.5 points to win the indoor title for the first time since 2014 and topped Central and two-time defending state champion Sheridan at last weekend’s regional meet in Gillette.

“The stars have aligned,” first-year NC head coach Bob Cogdill said earlier this month. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of boys to come together.”

Natrona County has done it with quality and quantity this outdoor season. Twenty Mustangs are scheduled to compete this weekend and will do so in every event other than the 1600-meter sprint medley. All told, NC athletes achieved qualifying standards in 38 events, including six in the 100-meter dash.

“When we get so many kids pre-qualified and they’re at those prelims at state that sets the tone for a successful state meet,” Cogdill said. “Track is an individual sport, obviously, but we started with 126 athletes and have pretty much maintained that number. And when you have those types of numbers you can compete. When you have success people look up and realize that they want to be a part of that.”

The indoor season was a perfect illustration. Athletes who in previous winter seasons had either played basketball or competed in skiing shifted their focus to track and field.

“When you have the caliber of athletes that we have you’re going to expect some good things to happen and that’s exactly what did happen,” Cogdill said of the indoor season. “It’s carried over to the outdoor season and we’ve just gotten stronger.”

Jackson Dutcher, for one, traded in his basketball shoes for track spikes. The move paid off, with the senior distance runner winning both the 800 and 1600 at the state meet. He also set school records in both events, running the 800 in 1 minute, 57.51 seconds and the 1600 in 4:20.89. He also ran a leg on the winning and record-setting 4x800 relay team.

“Even though I did win a couple state titles during indoor, I still came into the outdoor season pretty hungry,” he admitted. “Outdoor is a whole new beast.”

Maybe so, but it’s not one the University of South Dakota commit can’t tame.

He has already set another school record – winning the 1600 with a time of 4:22.60 at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic on April 28 – and will compete in all three distance races at the state meet. Joining him on the track will be fellow seniors Jack Diaz and Tristan Enders. The three scored a combined 46 points at last week’s East Regional.

The Mustangs’ success isn’t just predicated on how the sprinters and distance runners finish.

Senior Mason Weickum, the defending state champ in the 110-meter hurdles, leads a strong contingent of hurdlers that includes juniors William Cantrell and Bridger Anderson in the 110s and Cantrell and classmate Neven Coleman in the 300-meter intermediates.

Away from the track, junior Kaiden Lee (high jump, triple jump, long jump) and sophomore pole vaulter Kavn Hoff have proved to be two of the best in the state.

Lee won the state high jump title last year with a mark of 6 feet, 8 inches and has the best triple jump in the state this year with a leap of 45-09.5 at the Okie Blanchard Invitational on April 7.

“I wasn’t expecting to jump 45-9, that’s for sure,” Lee said. “I knew I would PR, but I definitely surprised myself with that mark. And even though I’ve been in a little bit of a slump in the high jump I’m not too worried about it.”

Hoff set the NC freshman record in the pole vault last year and he continues to raise the bar. He broke the school indoor mark with a vault of 14-06 to win state. Last week he cleared 15-00 to win the regional meet and break his own school standard.

“I’ve just tried so stay consistent and put as much effort into each practice session that I can,” Hoff said after winning the event at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic. “I set small goals for myself that are easy to get and that will lead to bigger records. I want to get to 18-feet by my senior year.”

For now, though, Hoff and his teammates and coaches are enjoying what they hope is another championship season. The Mustangs haven’t won the state outdoor meet since winning three in a row from 2013-15.

“It’s really awesome just to go around the track meet and see our guys finishing at the top in every event,” Dutcher said. “It’s kind of energizing as an athlete because you see that’s the level you need to be at. We see each other competing and that helps get us to the next level. It’s really cool to see all of our guys succeed and we feed off of each other’s success.”

Added Lee: “We have a great team and a great coaching staff and we’ve really fused together.”

Cogdill, who coached shot put and discus at Riverton for 12 years before joining the NC staff as an assistant coach three years ago, credits the athletes as well as girls head coach and distance coach Becky Sondag and his assistant coaches for the team’s success.

“I can’t say enough about our assistant coaches,” Cogdill stated. “I think Becky and I really work well together as head coaches because of our working relationship and how we can bounce ideas off one another. From there it goes down to all the assistant coaches, and they have a plethora of knowledge.”

The Mustangs and Fillies have 10 assistant coaches, each specializing in one or two events, which allows Cogdill and Sondag to focus on the bigger picture. The list includes Aaron Cleare, who competed on Bahama’s 4x400 relay team that finished sixth at the 2004 Olympics.

“When you look at the quality of our assistant coaches I think we rank up there with any other team,” Cogdill said.

The same could be said about the Mustangs, who expect to face challenges from Central, Sheridan and West Regional champ Cody for the team title. And while Cogdill likes his team’s chances of winning it all, he believes the best is yet to come.

“This year has kind of been a learning curve,” he admitted. “I’m definitely appreciative of everything I’ve learned along the way and excited for the rest of the season. And next year I just know we’re going to be even better.”