Natrona County distance runner Jackson Dutcher signs with South Dakota State

Seated between his parents and younger brother and sister, and in front of fellow students and teachers Wednesday at the Natrona County High School Commons, Jackson Dutcher didn't hesitate when asked what he learned during his time at NC.

"Family. One word, I guess," the senior said after signing his National Letter of Intent to run distance at South Dakota State.

That same feeling played a big role in his decision to be a Jackrabbit.

"It just felt like a family," Dutcher said of the South Dakota State cross country and track and field program. "Going through the NCHS cross country program I kind of developed a family of my own there."

Dutcher was a two-time all-state honoree in cross country, finishing sixth as a junior and third this past October. And at last year's state outdoor meet he placed third in the 800-meter run, fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.

This winter, he traded in his basketball shoes for track cleats and the move is already paying off. At the Gillette Invite this past Saturday Dutcher set the school record in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 0.53 seconds. He also grabbed gold in the 1600 with a 4:31.59.

"It was hard to drop basketball this year," he admitted, "but looking back on it now I don't regret it. There is more to come and I definitely enjoy running. I just like the feeling when I'm out running."

Now that he's signed with South Dakota State the pressure is off Dutcher and he can focus on getting faster.

"My goal in the outdoor season is to be under 4:20 in the mile and definitely have the distance records at NC," he said. "I feel really good about where I'll be at the end of the season."

The South Dakota State men's cross country team competes in Division I and is the seven-time defending Summit League champion. The Jackrabbits placed sixth at the NCAA Midwest Regional in November.