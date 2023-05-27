Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Mustangs didn't want to leave.

Who could blame them? Natrona County pulled away from the field last Saturday to win its first state outdoor track and field championship since 2015 at Harry Geldien Stadium. So it only seemed fitting the Mustangs, their families and the NC coaches took some extra time on the infield to enjoy the moment.

"It made the moment even better that we were able to celebrate and be the last ones there," first-year NC head coach Bob Cogdill said Friday. "I reiterated to the kids, especially the seniors, to take in the moment and enjoy being around your teammates and friends and family. This doesn’t happen every year."

The Mustangs finished with 115 points, followed by Central with 95 and West Regional winner Cody with 77.

Natrona County scored 54 of its points on the final day to put the finishing touches on a track and field season that began with the Mustangs winning the state indoor meet in March.

Any doubt the Mustangs were locked in were erased in Saturday's opening race -- the 110-meter hurdles. Senior Mason Weickum, who suffered a strained hamstring in the prelims on Thursday, fought through the pain to defend his state title before collapsing after crossing the finish line.

"I wanted to make sure that decision was his to make," Cogdill said. "He was one of the first athletes at the track Saturday morning and he said, ‘I’m gonna run.’ I’m super proud of Mason for stepping up and being able to finish his senior season the way he did."

In the field events, junior Kaiden Lee finished second and senior Christopher Tomlinson was sixth in the high jump, and senior Cody Crawford placed fourth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches.

Back on the track, sophomore Nomar Gonzalez and senior Luke Spencer finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 to keep the momentum going. And junior William Cantrell placed fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Natrona County failed to score points in the 400 -- that race, along with the 1600 sprint medley and the discus were the only ones where a Mustang failed to make the podium -- which allowed Central to have a flicker of hope heading into the final three races.

Senior Jackson Dutcher extinguished the flame in the 1600, winning the race in a school-record time of 4 minutes, 20.96 seconds. Classmate Tristan Enders added a sixth-place finish to secure the team title for the Mustangs.

"I wanted to run a really fast time because it’s my senior year and it was my last high school race," Dutcher explained. "My only plan was to win my last high school race."

Dutcher also set a school record in the 1600 (4:20.96) the day before in addition to teaming with Enders, senior Jack Diaz and sophomore Jameson Munari to win the 4x800 relay. The foursome's time of 8:00.87 broke a school record that had stood since 1983.

"All four of those boys have been such a tight unit," Cogdill said. "So for them to have that moment at the state meet was pretty phenomenal."

So was Dutcher's senior track season. He also set new school indoor standards in the 800 (1:57.51) and 1600 (9:30.55) and teamed with Enders, Diaz and Munari to win the 4x800 in a record-setting time of 8:13.90.

"Jackson had success in all three races in the indoor season and he repeated that domination in the outdoor season," Cogdill noted. "I don’t think he could have scripted a better year for himself."

The Mustangs concluded their championship Saturday with freshman Carson Lundberg placing fourth in the 200 and the 4x400 relay team of Gonzalez, senior William Pollock, junior Neven Coleman and sophomore Logan Borden finishing fifth.

"This is surreal," Enders said. "I’m real proud of what we’ve done here and how we’ve shown the state of Wyoming what we’re capable of.

"But it’s a bittersweet ending because we’ve been through so much and we’ve accomplished so much together."

Spencer, whose promising senior season in football was derailed by injury, was all smiles as he basked in the sunshine and posed for pictures with teammates.

"We work together. We believe. We execute. And we don’t give up," he said. "And when people fall we step up and show out. This was a good way to finish my senior season. It definitely put a smile on my face."

On Friday, Spencer teamed with Gonzalez and juniors Brett Gifford and Bridger Anderson to win the 4x100; and sophomore Kavin Hoff finished second in the pole vault with a school-record vault of 15-03.

By the time the meet ended 13 Mustangs had scored individual points for NC and five others had finished on the podium in the relays.

"It’s great that we were able to have so many of our athletes be a part of this and put their own stamp on the state championship," Cogdill said. "Everything fell into place Saturday and it couldn't have been more fun."