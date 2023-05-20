Mason Weickum went to bed Friday night not knowing if he would be able to run in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday morning.

But with Natrona County in the thick of the Class 4A boys team race at the Wyoming State High School Championships, Weickum, who strained his hamstring in the 110 prelims on Thursday, knew he would be on the track.

“I made a last-second decision this morning,” the senior said. “When I pulled it I didn’t know if I was going to run the rest of the week. I scratched both of my other events, recovered, iced it and walked on it just so I could stay active. And then I just said, ‘Screw it! We need the team points to win this ‘chip.’”

Weickum, the defending state champ in the event, fought through the pain and raced to the victory before collapsing after crossing the finish line.

“I knew I could give it my all for one race,” Weickum said before being helped off the infield to grab some crutches. “I feel like if I didn’t run I would let everyone down.”

The 10 points from Weickum helped the Mustangs win their first team title since 2015.

The Mustangs put the finishing touches on the team victory in the 1600 on Saturday. Senior Jackson Dutcher overtook Star Valley’s Habtamu Wetzel on the final lap to grab gold with a time of 4 minutes, 20.96 seconds. Senior Tristan Enders added three points with a sixth-place finish.

Dutcher also won the 800 Friday morning and teamed with Enders, senior Jack Diaz and sophomore Jameson Munari to win the 4x800 relay in the final event Friday.

Class 4A girls

Make it five in a row for Cheyenne Central. The Indians got first-place finishes from seniors Sydney Morrell (800, 1600, 3200), Madisyn Baillie (100 hurdles, high jump) and Brinkley Lewis (pole vault); and sophomore Karson Tempel (triple jump) to win their fifth consecutive team title (2018-19, 2021-23).

“Being a part of (three) of them is really cool,” Morrell said. “We’ve worked so hard for this and it feels great to win it for the younger girls on our team. Everybody just had such a great work ethic.”

Sheridan junior Addie Pendergast went three-for-three on the day, winning the 100 and 200 and setting a state record in the 400 with a time of 54.62.

Class 3A boys

Powell used depth and first-place finishes from Daniel Merritt (800) and Isaiah Woyack (triple jump) to win it all for the first time since 2014.

The Panthers also overcame a record-setting weekend for Lander’s Gage Gose. The senior won the 200, set a class record in the 110 hurdles (37.87) and a state record in the 300 hurdles (36.09).

Class 3A girls

Even though Powell had just one individual winner — Sydney Spomer in the triple jump — and added the 4x800 relay title, the Panthers had enough depth throughout the lineup to win their third consecutive title.

Powell also did what it had to in the 4x400 to secure the title. The Panthers entered the race with a 99.5-95 lead over Worland, meaning they had to finish either ahead of the Warriors or stay close.

Powell stayed close, finishing third to earn six points while Worland was second for eight points.

Worland freshman Cherise Douzenis (100, 200) and Rawlins’ senior Eva Nitschke (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) both won two events on the day.

Class 2A boys

Big Horn despite a late charge from Burns.

The Rams finished third in the 4x400 to finish with 102 points while the Broncs, who won the race, finished with 99.5. The victory capped a strong high school season for Big Horn, which won the 2A football title and finished second in basketball before adding the track title Saturday.

“Winning the team title would be awesome,” junior Gavin Stafford said after winning the 100.

The Rams also set a class record in the 4x100 with a 43.88.

For Burns, senior Cody Hape won the 200 and set a class record in the 400 with a 48.46.

Big Piney senior Colby Jenks set a class record in the 300 hurdles (38.22) to go along with his record-setting time of 1:53.64 in the 800 on Friday.

Class 2A girls

Big Piney is back on top for the first time since 2018.

And the rest of the field might want to get used to seeing the Punchers on the podium. Senior Hannah Runyan was the shot put champ, but a strong group of sophomore runners led the way. Micah Strong (100, 400, 800), Emma York (3200) and Jolynn Jones (1600) and the Punchers’ 1600 sprint medley team all grabbed gold.

“I’m just so excited that we’re doing well,” Jones said after winning the 1600 in which the Punchers also finished second and third.

Class 1A boys

Clayton Edwards proved to be a quick learner. Running the 400 for just the second time this season — the first was at the West Regional last weekend — the Burlington senior won the race with a 50.55 to cap an impressive weekend.

Edwards also won the 200 and finished second in the high jump to help lead the Huskies to the team title. Kyler Winters won the pole vault and the Huskies also finished first in the 4x800 and 1600 sprint medley relays.

Class 1A girls

Entering the final race of the weekend defending state champ Saratoga trailed Cokeville by four points (108-104). But with the Panthers not fielding a team in the 4x400 relay the door was open for Saratoga.

The Panthers took advantage, with the team of senior Olivia Everett, sophomores Aspen Sewell and Milan Scott and freshman Madison Rodriguez finishing third to earn six points and win the team title.

“Every point matters,” Rodriguez said.

For a brief moment it looked like the Panthers might not get that point. With the team in third for most of the race, Scott, running the anchor leg, nearly ran out of the exchange point while waiting to receive the baton from Everett.

“I wanted to tell her to stop,” Everett laughed.

“That freaked us out,” Scott admitted.

The exchange was close, but clean, and Scott finished off the race before embracing her teammates and coach Rex Hohnholt.

“We knew the whole team had to work hard all weekend,” Sewell said, “because the competition was a lot harder this year.”

Senior Whitney Bennett (triple jump) and the 4x800 relay team also won gold for the Panthers.