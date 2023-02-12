The Natrona County indoor track & field teams successfully defended their home track Saturday, with both the Mustangs and Fillies winning team titles at the 2023 Mustang Invite at Natrona County High School.

The Fillies won five individual events and one relay on their way to 145.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Cheyenne Central (108). The Mustangs, meanwhile, won four individual events and one relay to finish with 118 points, followed by Central (93.5) and Laramie (88.5).

Ella Spear won two events for the NC girls, racing to victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.7 seconds and the 400 (1:01.6). Other individual winners for the Fillies were Saige Gustafson in the 55-meter dash (7.36), Ashley Gross in the 1600 (5:37.88) and Mackenzie Bradach in the triple jump (35 feet, 1.5 inches). The NC 4x400 relay team of Ryann McLimore, Tori Lester, Kylan Campbell, Kaitlyn Bradach also grabbed gold.

For the Mustangs, Jackson Dutcher and Tristan Enders, Kaiden Lee and Bridger Anderson all had first-place finishes, along with the 4x800 relay team. Dutcher broke his own school record to win the 800 with a time of 2:00.29, Enders won the 1600 (4:30.78), Lee won the high jump (6-02) and Anderson the long jump (20-09.5). Dutcher and Enders teamed with Jack Diaz and Jameson Munari to take the top spot in the 4x800 (8:18.20).

Lander senior Gage Gose was the only three-event gold medalist, winning the 55-meter dash (6.64), the 400 (51.02) and the 55-meter hurdles (7.83).

Athletes will head to Pocatello, Idaho, this coming week to compete in the Simplot Games at Idaho State University.