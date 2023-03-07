Natrona County ran away from and jumped over the competition this past weekend to win a state title.

The Mustangs won eight individual gold medals and one relay to easily take the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Indoor Track & Field Championship. Natrona County finished with a state-record 198.5 points; runner-up Cheyenne Central totaled 80 points.

Sheridan won the 4A girls title while the Cody Broncs and Fillies swept the 3A team titles. This was the first year the state meet had been divided into two classifications.

Natrona County's Jackson Dutcher and Kaiden Lee were two-event winners, with Dutcher running to victory in the 800- and 1600-meter runs and Lee winning both the high jump and the triple jump. The Mustangs' other individual titlists were Tristan Enders (3200), Mason Weickum (55-meter hurdles), Kavin Hoff (pole vault) and Bridger Anderson (long jump). Dutcher and Enders teamed with Jack Diaz and Jameson Munari to with the 4x800 relay.

It was the first team title for the Mustangs since they went back-to-back in 2014-15. They also ended Sheridan's four-year reign and their 198.5 points set a new standard, topping Cheyenne Central's 168 points set in 2007.

Cheyenne East's Dominic Kaszas won both the 55- and 200-meter dashes

Class 4A girls

Sheridan got individual titles from Addie Pendergast in the 400 and Nora Butler in the shot put, as well as winning the 4x400 relay, to win its first team title. The Broncs totaled 123 points while defending state champ Cheyenne Central finished with 111.5.

Cheyenne East's Taliah Morris set a new state in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 2 inches and also won both the 55 and the 200.

Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell crossed the finish line first in both the 800 and 1600 as well as teaming with Kylie Vercelli, Joslyn Siederbrg and Kalyanna Flores to win the 1600 sprint medley with a state-record time of 4 minutes, 14.11 seconds.

Class 3A boys

Remy Broussard won gold in the high jump and long jump, Kaden Clark in the pole vault and Matt Nelson in the 400 to help lead the Broncs to the team title with 113 points. Torrington was second with 88 and Evanston third with 79.

The Trailblazers got first-place finishes from Brendan Flock (55 and 200) and Tyler Bennick (shot put) while Evanston won both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Pinedale's Colby Jenks set a new standard in the 800 with a time of 1:53.92.

Mountain View's Owen Burnett, the two-time state cross county champ, took first in both the 1600 and 3200.

Class 3A girls

Cody won three relays (4x400, 4x800 and the 1600 sprint medley) and got individual titles from Ada Nelson in the 800 and Kelsey Pamajzl in the pole vault to hold off Valerie Jirak and Star Valley. The Fillies finished with 118 points, with the Braves finishing with 88.

Jirak accounted for 40 of those points as the Star Valley standout raced to victory in the 55, the 200 and the 400 as well as taking first in the long jump.

Rawlins' Eva Nitschke defended her title in the 55-meter hurdles.