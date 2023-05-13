The Natrona County track and field teams continued to build momentum heading into next weekend's Wyoming State High School Championships in Casper.

Both the Fillies and the Mustangs won team titles at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. The NC boys finished with 172 points to hold off a strong challenge from Cheyenne Central, which finished with 168.3 points. The NC girls totaled 165 points to finish ahead of both Central (134) and Sheridan (128).

NC senior Jackson Dutcher won the 800- and 1600-meter runs to pace the Mustangs, who also got first-place finishes from seniors Tristan Enders (3200) and Mason Weickum (110 hurdles), junior Kaiden Lee (high jump) and sophomore Kavin Hoff (pole vault).

Richard Prescott won three events -- 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump -- for Central.

For the Fillies, senior Mackenzie Bradach (long jump) and sophomores Ashley Gross (1600) and Ally Wheeler (3200) won individual gold. Natrona County also swept all four relay races.

Sheridan's Addie Pendergast won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.93 seconds, which is the third-fastest time in state history, and also won the 200. Central senior Sydney Morrell claimed gold in both the 400 and 800.

At the West Regional meet in Cody, the Broncs and Fillies swept the team titles, with the Kelly Walsh girls and boys finishing second and third, respectively.

The KW girls got gold-medal performances from Abi Milby (pole vault), Maddy Bullard (long jump, triple jump) and Teagan Becker (shot put). For the KW boys, Landon Walker won the triple jump.

Cody's Luke Talich won the 100, 200 and the long jump. Star Valley's Valerie Jirak was also a three-event winner -- 100, 400, high jump.

The state meet runs Thursday-Saturday at KW's Harry Geldien Stadium.