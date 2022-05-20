Natrona County's Alesha Lane defends discus title to add to shot put crown

Natrona County's Alesha Lane surprised most everyone at last year's Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships when she won gold in the discus. She entered her senior season on the short list of state title contenders.

"Everybody knew who I was coming into this year," Lane said. "I felt pressure early in the season, but then I just made the decision to go out there and compete."

The decision paid off for the New Mexico State signee as Lane followed up Thursday's shot put title by defending her discus crown with a throw of 138-04 in less than ideal conditions.

"I just had to keep a positive mindset," she said. "I couldn't let the weather affect me.

"When I look back on this season I'm very at peace with how everything went."

Lane now gets to spend Saturday cheering on her Filly teammates.

"I'm going to be running back and forth supporting my girls," she said. "I'm excited to see how this all turns out."

In the 800, Jackson senior Kate Brigham defended her title while Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel held off a strong field to win his first gold in the event. Knueppel finished in 1:57.25, followed by Star Valley's John Hunting (1:58.10), Natrona County's Jackson Dutcher (1:58.14) and Sheridan's Austin Akers (1:59.24).

The long jump also produced two repeat winners with Gillette senior Remar Pitter (22-08.25) and Cheyenne East sophomore Taliah Morris (18-11) finishing atop the podium.

"I just had to find a way to stay warm," Morris said. "And then I just had to do what I do."

Pitter echoed those sentiments.

"I knew this was my last year so I wanted to do what I had to do and go out there and compete," he said.

Sheridan senior Texas Tanner continued his dominance of the discus competition with a throw of 194-02 to win the event. Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett finished second with a 166-06.

Class 3A

Lovell senior Quinn Lindsay finally got the state championship he had been chasing since he was a freshman. Lindsay, who finished second in both the shot put and discus in 2019 and second in the discus and third in the shot put last year, won the discus Friday with a throw of 174-03.

"I could always feel that pressure when I got to state," Lindsay admitted. "So I just wanted to let myself compete rather than feeling like I had to get a certain mark. I wanted to just have a calmer mindset and let things happen."

They happened in convincing fashion, with Lindsay throwing more than 30 feet farther than runner-up Sheldon Shoopman of Powell.

"I’m proud of how I did today," Lindsay said. "I’m glad that (the discus) flew. It’s been a long time and I’ve really wanted this. It’s really gratifying."

Lander senior Blaine Goklish and Wheatland sophomore Lily Nichols won the 800 to start the day.

"My strategy was to run with Ryann Smith (Rawlins)," Nichols said. "We had a plan for the first lap and then the second lap we were just going to give it all we had. Amee Neuman (Lovell) hung with us. It was basically the three of us the whole race and then with about 100 (meters) to go I had a kick and I thought, ‘I can take ‘em.’ So I did."

Lyman's Sage Bradshaw won the long jump with a jump of 16-11.5.

Mountain View sophomore Mylie Micheli cleared 10-00 to repeat as the pole vault champ while senior brother Connor Micheli won his third state title with a vault of 14-06.

The Buffalos also had the girls high jump winner in Mya Hutchings, who cleared 5-02.

Burns' Jackson Kirkbride was the triple jump winner with a mark of 42-10.

Pinedale sophomore Katy Dexter won shot put gold with a throw of 38-09.

Midway through the outdoor track season, Big Piney junior Colby Jenks wasn't pleased with his time in the 800-meter run.

"I changed my running strategy during the season," Jenks said Friday at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships. "I was still running around two minutes at the beginning of the season, but when I ran my 1:56 at Thermopolis I started out fast. So that’s kind of been my strategy since."

The strategy proved to be a record-setting one at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Jenks, who won the Class 2A title last year while running for Wind River, ran away from the field to set a new 2A state record with a time of 1 minute, 55.59 seconds. That broke the mark of 1:56.28 set by Sundance's Cody Emrick in 2008.

"This is what I’ve been working toward all year," Jenks said. "I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting this to start the day."

The Pine Bluffs girls picked up a couple of gold medals on the day with senior Monse Serrano winning the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 2.75 inches and sophomore Alyssa Slade taking the high jump title with a 5-foot jump.

Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch won the discus with a toss of 145-04 and senior teammate Garrett Ostler won the long jump with a leap of 21-06.75.

Moorcroft sophomore Mallory Jones, who finished third in Thursday's 3200, won the 800 with a 2:31.01.

Big Horn's Kate Mohrmann was the triple jump champion with a mark of 34-08.75.

Class 1A

Cokeville's run of five consecutive state team championships is in jeopardy. The Panthers are still a threat because of their top-level quality, but a lack of depth might be too much to overcome.

Cokeville sophomore Bryli Groll found an interesting solution to that problem this season.

"We didn't really have any girls for me to run with so I spent the season running with the boys," Groll said. "And my coach (Briant Teichert) set me up on a pace that would allow me to achieve my potential and be at my best."

The strategy paid off, with Groll winning the 800 for the second year in a row with a time of 2:24.27.

For someone admittedly "not focused" on the 800, Lingle-Fort Laramie senior Kyland Fuller ran an impressive race.

Fuller had just enough to hold off teammate Nolan Spears to cross the finish line first with a time of 2:04.62. Spear finished in 2:05.74, with teammate Myles Wilson placing fourth to give the Doggers 23 points in the event as they chase their first team title since 2017.

"This is the best team I've ever been a part of," Fuller said. "Ever since the start of the season our focus has been to put a (state championship) banner up."

Southeast junior Shelby Ekwall set a new state record and repeated as the state champion in the shot put with a throw of 41-08.75.

Pole vault winners were Burlington's Jack Godfredson (11-06) and Southeast's Angie Logsdon (9-00).

Upton senior Luca Brooks claimed the long jump title with a leap of 20-10.25, which was just enough to hold off Meeteetse's Dace Bennett (20-10.00).

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

