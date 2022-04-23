Natrona County's Kavin Hoff sets freshman pole vault record at Friday's meet

Natrona County pole vaulter Kavin Hoff had a memorable week.

On Tuesday, the freshman cleared 12 feet, 9 inches to set a personal record and win the NC/KW Dual. Turns out Hoff was just getting started. At the NC Invite on Friday, Hoff cleared 13-06.5 to set a Mustang freshman record.

"I reset the freshman record and the sophomore record is 12-6," Hoff said. "School record for outdoor is 14-6 so I’m hoping to go for that."

Hoff's mark is the second-best in Class 4A this season behind Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis, who cleared 15 feet at the Broomfield (Colorado) Shootout on March 26.

Hoff believes he's just getting warmed up.

"Last year I was at 11-6," he said. "That’s pretty good, but I knew I could do better. I figure I’m just going to push it until I can’t push it anymore."

Hoff credits his recent surge with a change in his equipment. He went from a 13'0'' 170 pole to a 14'3" 160 pole last week.

"Bigger pole, bigger heights," Hoff explained. "I've always believed in go big or go home."

At Friday's meet, the 21-person pole vault field had been reduced to two -- Hoff and Kelly Walsh senior Drew Rasmussen -- when the bar was raised to 12-04. Both cleared the height, with Rasmussen breaking his previous personal best of 11-11. It was Hoff's stage after that, however.

With athletes and fans seated around the pole vault pit rhythmically clapping in unison, Hoff went up and over the bar at 13 feet on his second attempt. The bar was raised to 13-06.5 and Hoff once again cleared the bar on his second attempt. As he landed on the pad, he turned to the appreciative crowd, interlocked his fingers behind his head and had a shocked look on his face.

He failed on all three attempts at 13-09, but he was still smiling as he accepted congratulations from teammates and fellow competitors.

"Coming into the season I wanted the freshman record and I got it," Hoff said. "Now my goal is by the end of my senior year is to get over 18 (feet). I figure that’s a good goal."

It would also be a record-setting goal. Cody's Quinn Rivera set the state record of 16-00.5 in 2012 while Cheyenne East's Justin Gebicki set the 4A record of 16-00.25 in 2008.

"I just have to keep practicing and trust the process," Hoff said. "Because the higher you go the funner it is."

Gose sets school record

Last year Lander's Gage Gose was an integral piece of the Tigers winning the Class 3A state title for the first time since 2005. Gose finished third in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and ran a leg on the Tigers' 4x400 relay team that placed third.

Gose has bigger goals in mind this season.

"Last year I had a pretty good season for my first year," Gose said. "I was getting close to the school records so I made that my goals for this season."

He checked one of those off his list Friday, winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.28 seconds. The Lander school record was 39.84. Earlier in the day he set a personal record in the 110 hurdles (14.93) but finished second to Natrona County's Mason Weickum (14.82).

The two were neck and neck in the 300 until Weickum crashed midway through the race.

"I’m happy with both my races," Gose admitted. "I really wanted to win the 300 hurdles so I got out fast. Mason was sticking with me and then I saw something happen on that sixth hurdle, but I just had to keep running because I wanted the school record."

Gose also teamed with Matisse Weaver, Aidan Russell and Caynen Brown to win the 4x400.

Double trouble

Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger and Natrona County's Alesha Lane both won two events Friday.

Klinger held off NC's Ally Wheeler to finish first in the 800-meter run and ran away from the field to win the 1600.

Lane, the defending state champion in the discus, won both throwing events. The New Mexico State signee went 38-08 in the shot put and 140-05 in the discus.

Notable

The Kelly Walsh girls held off Natrona County, 196-193, to win the team title while the NC boys won eight individual titles -- by eight different athletes -- and the 1600 sprint medley to finish with 250 points. KW was a distant second with 123 points.

Kelly Walsh senior, the defending state champ in the shot put, had a season-best throw of 57-03.5 to win the event.

Dubois senior Cody Wright won the triple jump with a leap of 41-05.

Led by Lane's two gold medals in the throwing events, the Fillies won all six field events.

