Natrona County's Robert Douglas celebrates birthday with three gold medals

The Sheridan boys won the Class 4A team title in convincing fashion Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships in Casper. Natrona County senior Robert Douglas, however, was the one to watch.
Douglas won the first three races of the morning session -- the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash -- and finished his day before 11 a.m.
"It feels good," Douglas admitted. "It's also my birthday today so it was probably the best birthday gift I could get."
He started his day by winning the 110 hurdles in 14.93 seconds. "I just tried to get out ahead and trust my technique," he said.
Next up was a convincing victory in the 300 hurdles (38.49 seconds). And he capped his birthday celebration on the track by overtaking Cody's Luke Talich at the finish line. Douglas finished in 11.34 while Talich clocked an 11.39.
"The 100 was crazy close," Douglas said. "It was probably the most exhilarating moment of my life.
"I'm very happy with how things went. It was a heckuva way to go out. And now it's all over ... one hour, three (wins)."
Douglas capped each of his victories by popping his Mustangs jersey.
"I'm just proud to represent my school," Douglas said. "And 30 points in one day will help us in the team race."
Natrona County finished second as Sheridan continued its recent track dominance. The Broncs finished with 130.5 points, capping the weekend by winning the 4x400 relay. NC was a distant second with 82.
Sheridan is the three-time defending state indoor champs and also won the 2020 cross country title.
The girls team race wasn't decided until the final race: the 4x400 relay. It was eerily reminiscent of last week's East Regional, when Gillette finished behind Cheyenne Central in the 4x400, but won the team title by 0.8 points. Saturday, Central had enough of a lead to hold off the Camels despite finishing behind Gillette in the final race. Central finished the meet with 85.5 points; Gillette was second with 82 and Kelly Walsh, which didn't have a 4x400 team, placed third with 80.
"We'll take sixth (in the 4x400) and a state title," Central senior Elizabeth Prescott said. "This feeling makes it all worth it."
Prescott, who is one of just four seniors on the team, finished her Central career with three state team titles.
"All of us wanted to win this for our seniors," Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie said. "Whenever I put this jersey on I'm just so honored."
***
Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins finished his outstanding senior season by winning both the 200 and the 400.
"It was an absolute honor to run this weekend," Wiggins said, who admitted the 200 and 400 "are my races."
Other event winners Saturday for the girls were: Gillette's Sydalee Brown (100), Cheyenne East's Taliah Morris (200), Laramie's Addie Forry (400), Jackson's Kate Brigham (1600), Thunder Basin's Gabby Mendoza (100 hurdles), Green River's Lillian Munoz (300 hurdles), Kelly Walsh's Elayna Chafee (triple jump) and the Cheyenne South 4x400 relay team.
For the boys, Star Valley's Peter Visser won the 1600 and Cheyenne East's Kaliff Guevara grabbed triple jump gold.
