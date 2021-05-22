Natrona County's Robert Douglas celebrates birthday with three gold medals

The Sheridan boys won the Class 4A team title in convincing fashion Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships in Casper. Natrona County senior Robert Douglas, however, was the one to watch.

Douglas won the first three races of the morning session -- the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash -- and finished his day before 11 a.m.

"It feels good," Douglas admitted. "It's also my birthday today so it was probably the best birthday gift I could get."

He started his day by winning the 110 hurdles in 14.93 seconds. "I just tried to get out ahead and trust my technique," he said.

Next up was a convincing victory in the 300 hurdles (38.49 seconds). And he capped his birthday celebration on the track by overtaking Cody's Luke Talich at the finish line. Douglas finished in 11.34 while Talich clocked an 11.39.

"The 100 was crazy close," Douglas said. "It was probably the most exhilarating moment of my life.

"I'm very happy with how things went. It was a heckuva way to go out. And now it's all over ... one hour, three (wins)."

Douglas capped each of his victories by popping his Mustangs jersey.