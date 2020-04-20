New Balance Nationals Outdoors moves to July with new qualifying standards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officials with the 2020 New Balance Nationals Outdoors announced that this year's national championships have been postponed to July 16-19 with guidance from national, state and local governments. This year's meet was originally scheduled for June 18-21 at North Carolina A&T State University's Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, before the coronavirus pandemic forced its delay.

Entries and registration for this year's national championships opened two weeks ago although entry fees haven't been activated until the meet is confirmed to take place.

New Balance Nationals officials amended qualification standards to use marks gained from the 2019 outdoor season and 2020 indoor season.

Based upon applicable marks, Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson meets qualifying criteria in the two-mile. She did not compete at last year's New Balance Nationals Outdoors. Star Valley junior Peter Visser, defending state cross country champion ranked No. 84 nationally by DyeStat, registered a qualifying mark in the steeplechase from the 2019 outdoor season. Visser finished 10th in the 2,000 steeplechase at last year's New Balance National Outdoors.