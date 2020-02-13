Prep indoor track results
Prep indoor track results

Thursday-Saturday

Simplot Games

In Pocatello, Idaho

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Big Horn, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Gillette, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin.

3200 prelims

Girls: *1, Sydney Thorvaldson, Raw, 10:11.43; 7, Lily Gose, Riv, 11:41.53; 8, Mikaila Trujillo, CE, 11:48.28; 17, Kate Moran, She, 12:19.17; 24, Caitlyn Daniels, NC, 12:55.46; 27, Kayla Smith, RS, 12:58.88.

* new meet record

Boys: 1, Peter Visser, SV, 9:37.67; 15, Conner Etzelmiller, SV, 9:57.77; 20, Jacob Frentheway, CC, 10:10.43; 41, David Standish, She, 10:19.19; 50, Jason Frentheway, CC, 10:36.58.

