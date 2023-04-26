Monday
Natrona County Invite
Girls
TEAM: Natrona County 220.5, Kelly Walsh 178, Rawlins 82.5, Laramie 57, Saratoga 55, Wheatland 49, Newcastle 14, Wind River 9, Wyoming Indian 9.
Boys
TEAM: Natrona County 254.3, Kelly Walsh 137, Laramie 134.5, Rawlins 44, Wheatland 33.5, Wind River 31, Newcastle 12, Saratoga 9, Wyoming Indian 7.
Tuesday
Basin Nation Invitational #1
at Gillette
Girls
TEAM: Thunder Basin 190, Sheridan 184, Gillette 92, Douglas 74.5, Moorcroft 29.5, Wheatland 27.
Boys
TEAM: Sheridan 229.5, Thunder Basin 203.5, Douglas 106.5, Gillette 62, Moorcroft 20, Wehatland 8.5, Wright 2.
Wednesday
Rick & Wendy Schuler Invitational
at Evanston
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River, Star Valley, Kemmerer, Mountain View, Farson
Thursday
Basin Nation Invitational #2
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Thunder Basin, Gillette, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Upton, Rapid City (S.D.) Central, Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens
Friday
Buffalo Non-Twilight
WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Big Horn, Glenrock, Tongue River, Thermopolis, Kaycee, Newcastle
Mountain Man Track Meet
at Pinedale
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Green River, Mountain View, Farson
Scott Hardy Memorial
at Wright
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Arvada-Clearmont, Hanna
T-Town Qualifier
at Torrington
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Southeast, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Cheyenne South
Wyoming Track Classic
at KW's Harry Geldien Stadium
- Top 8 track athletes in each event; top 9 field athletes in each event
Saturday
Kelly Walsh Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Rock Springs, Green River
Rocky Mountain Invite
WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Riverside, Powell, Burlington, Lovell, Greybull, Meeteetse, Ten Sleep, Shoshoni
Roy Peck Invitational
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Kemmerer, Big Piney, Pinedale