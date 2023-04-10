Monday
Cody Meet-ster Bunny Invitational
Girls
TEAM: Sheridan 160.5, Cody 145, Powell 130.5, Kelly Walsh 111, Worland 97
100: Addie Pendergast, She, 12.71; Waycee Harvey, Pow, 13.24, Olivia Hardesty, She, 13.25, Kalistynn Crippen, Wor, 13.41.
200: Waycee Harvey, Pow, 27.20, Cherise Douzenis, Wor, 27.29, Maddy Lloyd, Wor, 28.19, Kalistynn Crippen, Wor, 28.55.
400: Madeline Thorne, KW, 59.72; Cherise Douzenis, Wor, 1:00.14; Averi Sullivan, She, 1:01.94; Makenna Lorenzen, KW, 1:04.11.
800: Ada Nelson, Cod, 2:17.94; Anna Bartholomew, Pow, 2:24.03; Kenna Jacobsen, Pow, 2:28.49; Megan Jacobsen, Pow, 2:28.79.
People are also reading…
1600: Taylen Stinson, Cod, 5:20.64; Kylie Silva, Cod, 5:46.97; Kayley Alicke, She, 5:48.45; Alexa Miller, She, 5:52.17.
3200: Zena Tapia, Wor, 12:02.36; Mersades Jackson, Cod, 12:31.51; Kinley Cooley, Pow, 12:35.18; Zelma Rudd, Cod, 12:53.35.
100 hurdles: Jordan Kroeger, KW, 16.30; Rylie Alberts, KW, 17.44; Loralai Ketner, She, 17.87; Hannah Spicher, KW, 17.80.
300 hurdles: Jordan Kroeger, KW, 47.79; Rylie Alberts, KW, 47.84; Shae Whitlock, Wor, 48.69; Maggie Turpin, She, 49.54.
4x100 relay: Sheridan (Callista Roush, Addie Pendergast, Olivia Hardesty, Averi Sullivan) 49.67; Kelly Walsh 50.41; Worland 51.36; Cody 52.18.
4x400 relay: Sheridan (Callista Roush, Averi Sullivan, Olivia Hardesty, Addie Pendergast) 3:58.20; Cody 4:13.74; Powell 4:20.02; Worland 4:22.14.
4x800 relay: Cody (Ava Stafford, Kylie Silva, Taylen Stinson, Ada Nelson) 9:40.77; Sheridan 10:18.53.
1600 sprint medley: Powell 4:26.61; Worland 4:27.30.
High jump: Addy Thorington, Pow, 5-01; Kenzie Ratcliff, Cod, 5-01; Allison Gee, Cod, 4-11; Rainey Powell, Cod, 4-11.
Pole vault: Lilly Charest, She, 11-00; Kelsey Pomajzl, Cod, 10-00; Isabelle Paddock, Cod, 9-00; Lauryn Bennett, Pow, 9-00.
Long jump: Callista Roush, She, 16-08.5; Lilly Charest, She, 16-05.5; Waycee Harvey, Pow, 16-04.75; Tristyn Buss, KW, 16-03.75.
Triple jump: Catelynn Floy, Pow, 33-09; Laura Fluture, KW, 33-00.5; Madilyn Glanz, Wor, 32-06; Sydney Spomer, Pow, 32-04.5.
Shot put: Josie Ankney, She, 44-01.25; Teagan Becker, KW, 40-04; Nora Butler, She, 38-05.5; Ramya Green, KW, 35-10.5.
Discus: Jaylynn Morgan, She, 113-10; Josie Ankney, She, 113-03; Nora Butler, She, 112-00; Grace Coombs, Pow, 106-01.
Boys
TEAM: Sheridan 210.5, Cody 153, Kelly Walsh 112.5, Powell 79, Worland 72
100: Dillion Brost, Cod, 11.26; AJ Baustert, Cod, 11.48; Aiden O’Leary, She, 11.60; Chance Morris, She, 11.62.
200: Angel Ruelas, Wor, 23.87; Cameron Perez, She, 23.93; Ryan Metcalf, She, 24.55; Kellen McCoul, KW, 24.55.
400: Harley Redding, Wor, 54.31; Jace Hyde, Pow, 54.91; Cooper Lynn, She, 57.26; Joseph Humphreys, KW, 57.26.
800: Charlie Hulbert, Cod, 2:04.53; Jack Bishop, Wor, 2:09.53; Kolten Harmsen, KW, 2:10.62; Robby Miller, She, 2:13.09.
1600: Charlie Hulbert, Cod, 4:32.78; Daniel Merritt, Pow, 4:42.43; Trajn Swalstad, Wor, 4:43.53; Micah Colling, KW, 4:43.78.
3200: Austin Akers, She, 10:00.07; Landrum Wiley, She, 10:09.36; Benjamin Stewart, Cod, 10:09.58; Scottie Thomas, Wor, 11:00.00.
110 hurdles: Aiden O’Leary, She, 15.64; Caleb Ortberg, KW, 16.32; Garrett Otto, She, 16.60; Hyrum Jeide, Pow, 16.69.
300 hurdles: Cameron Perez, She, 41.09; Garrett Otto, She, 41.73; Hyrum Jeide, Pow, 41.85; Caleb Ortberg, KW, 42.34.
4x100 relay: Sheridan A 44.62; Worland 45.65; Sheridan B 46.45; Powell 46.96.
4x400 relay: Sheridan (Rudy Green, William Greer, Thomas Schwarzbach, Cooper Lynn) 3:34.97; Cody A 3:35.65; Powell 3:45.89; Cody B 3:52.87.
4x800 relay: Cody (Chase Schubert, Parker Laing, Marko Skoric, Syrus Bates) 9:33.73.
1600 sprint medley: Sheridan (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby, Robby Miller) 3:44.06; Cody 3:51.83; Powell 4:04.33.
High jump: Robbie Porter, Cod, 6-02; Maddax Ball, Cod, 6-00; Jace Jarrett, Cod, 5-10; Benjamin Hogan, Cod, 5-10.
Pole vault: Finn McCoul, KW, 12-06; Jace Dees, KW, 12-00; Shaw Walker, She, 11-06; Kaden Clark, Cod, 11-06.
Long jump: Nathan Dupont, Pow, 19-04; Logan Class, Cod, 19-00; Tyler Hutton, She, 18-09; Devin Doke, She, 18-07.
Triple jump: Kellen McCoul, KW, 43-00; Cody Siefert, Pow, 42.09.25; Casen Wilson, She, 41-04; Tyler Hutton, She, 39-07.
Shot put: Simon Tengesdal, She, 46-01; Gunnar Depew, She, 44-07; Josh Davis, She, 43-06; JohHenry Justice, She, 42-01.
Discus: Josh Davis, She, 135-03; Konnor Bartholomew, KW, 132-10; Logan Class, Cod, 120-00; Alex Haswell, She, 115-00.
Wednesday
Evanston Snow Removal Open
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, Kemmerer
Thursday
Trojan Invite
at Casper
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Torrington, Riverton, Big Horn
Friday
Mick Tonkel Classic
at Upton
WHO'S HERE: Upton, Sundance, Wright, Lusk, Kaycee, Newcastle, Moorcroft, Arvada-Clearmont, Hulett, Guernsey, Custer (S.D.), Newell (S.D.), Hill City (S.D.), Edgemont (S.D.), Hot Springs (S.D.), Lead-Deadwood (S.D.)
Shoshoni Invite
WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Dubois, Riverside, Fort Washakie, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy
Saturday
LA Kohnke Powell Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Burlington, Thermopolis
Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope
at Rock Springs
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Big Piney, Snake River, Pinedale