agate

Prep track & field results.schedule (April 20-23)

WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

KW/NC Dual

Girls

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 82, Natrona County 59

Boys

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 68, Natrona County 68

Wednesday

Dave Draney Invitational

at Afton

Girls

TEAM: Star Valley 124, Soda Springs (Idaho) 89, Sugar-Salem (Idaho) 79.5, Lyman 66.5, Mountain View 66, Jackson 57, Teton (Idaho) 57, Bear Lake (Idaho) 44, Cokeville 41.5, Evanston 32.5, Malad (Idaho) 20, Kemmerer 16

Boys

TEAM: Sugar-Salem 140, Soda Springs 87.5, Star Valley 84, Mountain View 82, Evanston 78.5, Teton 71 Jackson 34, Kemmerer 33, Lyman 26, Cokeville 25, Malad 18, Bear Lake 18

Thursday

Dan Hansen Invitational

at Sheridan

Girls

TEAM: Sheridan 229, Thunder Basin 89, Buffalo 89, Cody 88, Tongue River 36, Big Horn 32

Boys

TEAM: Sheridan 228, Tongue River 123, Cody 96.5, Big Horn 60, Buffalo 47.5, Thunder Basin 46.5.

Lovell Invite

Girls

TEAM: Powell 209.25, Worland 124.25, Lovell 69.5, Burlington 54, Riverside 29, Meeteetse 13, Greybull 8, Rocky Mountain 8

Boys

TEAM: Worland 154, Lovell 102, Powell 94, Burlington 79, Rocky Mountain 40, Riverside 34, Meeteetse 25

Friday

Douglas Invite

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Buffalo, Wheatland, Cheyenne South, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Kaycee, Midwest

Natrona County Invite

WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Rock Springs, Dubois, Big Horn

GRHS Invite

WHO'S HERE: Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Evanston, Big Piney, Farson, Wind River

Pine Bluffs Invite

WHO'S HERE: Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Burns, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Saratoga, Torrington, Southeast, Encampment, Guernsey, Rock River

