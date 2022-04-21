Prep track & field results.schedule (April 20-23)

Tuesday
KW/NC Dual
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 82, Natrona County 59
Boys
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 68, Natrona County 68
Wednesday
Dave Draney Invitational
at Afton
Girls
TEAM: Star Valley 124, Soda Springs (Idaho) 89, Sugar-Salem (Idaho) 79.5, Lyman 66.5, Mountain View 66, Jackson 57, Teton (Idaho) 57, Bear Lake (Idaho) 44, Cokeville 41.5, Evanston 32.5, Malad (Idaho) 20, Kemmerer 16
Boys
TEAM: Sugar-Salem 140, Soda Springs 87.5, Star Valley 84, Mountain View 82, Evanston 78.5, Teton 71 Jackson 34, Kemmerer 33, Lyman 26, Cokeville 25, Malad 18, Bear Lake 18
Thursday
Dan Hansen Invitational
at Sheridan
Girls
TEAM: Sheridan 229, Thunder Basin 89, Buffalo 89, Cody 88, Tongue River 36, Big Horn 32
Boys
TEAM: Sheridan 228, Tongue River 123, Cody 96.5, Big Horn 60, Buffalo 47.5, Thunder Basin 46.5.
Lovell Invite
Girls
TEAM: Powell 209.25, Worland 124.25, Lovell 69.5, Burlington 54, Riverside 29, Meeteetse 13, Greybull 8, Rocky Mountain 8
Boys
TEAM: Worland 154, Lovell 102, Powell 94, Burlington 79, Rocky Mountain 40, Riverside 34, Meeteetse 25
Friday
Douglas Invite
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Buffalo, Wheatland, Cheyenne South, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Kaycee, Midwest
Natrona County Invite
WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Rock Springs, Dubois, Big Horn
GRHS Invite
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Evanston, Big Piney, Farson, Wind River
Pine Bluffs Invite
WHO'S HERE: Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Burns, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Saratoga, Torrington, Southeast, Encampment, Guernsey, Rock River