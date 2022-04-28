 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep track & field results/schedule (April 26-30)

Tuesday

Gary Benson Border War

at Sheridan

Girls

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 136, Sheridan 125, Natrona County 119, Thunder Basin 89, Gillette 46.5, Billings Senior 44, Cody 43.5, Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 37

Boys

TEAM: Sheridan 177, Natrona County 150, Kelly Walsh 92, Thunder Basin 87.5, Cody 65, Billings Senior 38, Billings West 34.5, Gillette 17, Billings Skyview 7

Thursday

Kelly Walsh Invite

Girls

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 163.5, Green River 65.5, Wheatland 46.5, Gillette 41, Douglas 30.5

Boys

TEAM: Douglas 120, Kelly Walsh 118, Green River 70, Gillette 35, Wheatland 14

Friday

Buffalo Twilight

WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cody, Tongue River, Newcastle, Big Horn, Thermopolis, Arvada-Clearmont, Gillette JV

Mountain Man Invite

at Pinedale

WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Star Valley, Kemmerer, Evanston, Cokeville, Green River, Farson, Hanna, Mountain View, Lyman, Jackson

Scott Hardy Memorial

at Wright

WHO'S HERE: Wright, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Kaycee, Midwest, Guernsey, Hulett

Saturday

Roy Peck Invite

at Riverton

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Dubois, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Rock Springs, Worland, Rawlins, Kemmerer, Encampment

Rocky Mountain Invite

at Cowley

WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Riverside, Lovell, Powell, Burlington, Greybull, Meeteetse

