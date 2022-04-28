Prep track & field results/schedule (April 26-30)

Tuesday
Gary Benson Border War
at Sheridan
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 136, Sheridan 125, Natrona County 119, Thunder Basin 89, Gillette 46.5, Billings Senior 44, Cody 43.5, Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 37
Boys
TEAM: Sheridan 177, Natrona County 150, Kelly Walsh 92, Thunder Basin 87.5, Cody 65, Billings Senior 38, Billings West 34.5, Gillette 17, Billings Skyview 7
Thursday
Kelly Walsh Invite
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 163.5, Green River 65.5, Wheatland 46.5, Gillette 41, Douglas 30.5
Boys
TEAM: Douglas 120, Kelly Walsh 118, Green River 70, Gillette 35, Wheatland 14
Friday
Buffalo Twilight
WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cody, Tongue River, Newcastle, Big Horn, Thermopolis, Arvada-Clearmont, Gillette JV
Mountain Man Invite
at Pinedale
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Star Valley, Kemmerer, Evanston, Cokeville, Green River, Farson, Hanna, Mountain View, Lyman, Jackson
Scott Hardy Memorial
at Wright
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Kaycee, Midwest, Guernsey, Hulett
Saturday
Roy Peck Invite
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Dubois, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Rock Springs, Worland, Rawlins, Kemmerer, Encampment
Rocky Mountain Invite
at Cowley
WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Riverside, Lovell, Powell, Burlington, Greybull, Meeteetse