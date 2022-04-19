Prep track & field schedule (April 20-23)

Wednesday
Dave Draney Invitational
at Afton
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Jackson, Lyman, Mountain View, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Evanston, Bear Lake (Idaho), Malad (Idaho), Soda Springs (Idaho), Sugar-Salem (Idaho)
Friday
Douglas Invite
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Buffalo, Wheatland, Cheyenne South, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Kaycee, Midwest
Natrona County Invite
WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Rock Springs, Dubois, Big Horn
GRHS Invite
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Evanston, Big Piney, Farson, Wind River
Pine Bluffs Invite
WHO'S HERE: Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Burns, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Saratoga, Torrington, Southeast, Encampment, Guernsey, Rock River
Saturday
Dan Hansen Invitational
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Coy, Powell, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Buffalo, Big Horn, Tongue River, Spearfish (S.D.)
Lovell Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Greybull, Riverside, Burlington, Ten Sleep, Meeteetse, Worland, Fort Washakie