Prep track & field schedule (April 26-30)

Tuesday

Gene Benson Border War

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Cody, Powell, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Billings (Mont.) West, Billings (Mont.) Senior, Billings (Mont.) Skyview

Friday

Kelly Walsh Invite

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Douglas, Green River, Wheatland, Dubois

Buffalo Twilight

WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cody, Tongue River, Newcastle, Big Horn, Thermopolis, Arvada-Clearmont, Gillette JV

Mountain Man Invite

at Pinedale

WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Star Valley, Kemmerer, Evanston, Cokeville, Green River, Farson, Hanna, Mountain View, Lyman, Jackson

Scott Hardy Memorial

at Wright

WHO'S HERE: Wright, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Kaycee, Midwest, Guernsey, Hulett

Saturday

Roy Peck Invite

at Riverton

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Dubois, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Rock Springs, Worland, Rawlins, Kemmerer, Encampment

Rocky Mountain Invite

at Cowley

WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Riverside, Lovell, Powell, Burlington, Greybull, Meeteetse

Dennis Zowada Invite

at Lusk

WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Pine Bluffs, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Southeast, Wheatland, Glenrock, Burns

