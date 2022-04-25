Prep track & field schedule (April 26-30)

Tuesday
Gene Benson Border War
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Cody, Powell, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Billings (Mont.) West, Billings (Mont.) Senior, Billings (Mont.) Skyview
Friday
Kelly Walsh Invite
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Douglas, Green River, Wheatland, Dubois
Buffalo Twilight
WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cody, Tongue River, Newcastle, Big Horn, Thermopolis, Arvada-Clearmont, Gillette JV
Mountain Man Invite
at Pinedale
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Star Valley, Kemmerer, Evanston, Cokeville, Green River, Farson, Hanna, Mountain View, Lyman, Jackson
Scott Hardy Memorial
at Wright
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Kaycee, Midwest, Guernsey, Hulett
Saturday
Roy Peck Invite
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Wind River, Dubois, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Rock Springs, Worland, Rawlins, Kemmerer, Encampment
Rocky Mountain Invite
at Cowley
WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Riverside, Lovell, Powell, Burlington, Greybull, Meeteetse
Dennis Zowada Invite
at Lusk
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Pine Bluffs, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Southeast, Wheatland, Glenrock, Burns