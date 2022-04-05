 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep track & field schedule (April 5-9)

Tuesday

Mick Tonkel Classic

at Upton

WHO'S HERE: Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Hulett, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont

Friday

Burt Willford Memorial

at Saratoga

WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Encampment, Hanna

Meeteetse Invite

WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Rocky Mountain, Burlington, Dubois

Okie Blanchard Invite

at Cheyenne East

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Torrington, Wheatland, Burns, Southeast, Pine Bluffs, Rock River

Tongue River Invite

WHO'S HERE: Tongue River, Big Horn, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont

Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invite

at Glenrock

WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Rawlins, Lander, Lusk, Guernsey, Kaycee, Midwest

Saturday

LA Kohnke Powell Invite

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Worland, Rocky Mountain, Cody, Lovell, Burlington, Thermopolis

Shoshoni Invite

WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, St. Stephens, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Fort Washakie, Riverside, Greybull, Meeteetse, Hanna, Saratoga, Ten Sleep

Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope

at Rock Springs

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Evanston, Green River, Rawlins, Jackson, Big Piney, Cokeville, Mountain View, Pinedale, Farson, Kemmerer, Snake River

Trojan Invite

at Kelly Walsh

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Riverton

Wheatland Invite

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Guernsey, Rock River

