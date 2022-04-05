Prep track & field schedule (April 5-9)

Tuesday
Mick Tonkel Classic
at Upton
WHO'S HERE: Upton, Sundance, Moorcroft, Hulett, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont
Friday
Burt Willford Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Encampment, Hanna
Meeteetse Invite
WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Rocky Mountain, Burlington, Dubois
Okie Blanchard Invite
at Cheyenne East
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Torrington, Wheatland, Burns, Southeast, Pine Bluffs, Rock River
Tongue River Invite
WHO'S HERE: Tongue River, Big Horn, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont
Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invite
at Glenrock
WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Rawlins, Lander, Lusk, Guernsey, Kaycee, Midwest
Saturday
LA Kohnke Powell Invite
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Worland, Rocky Mountain, Cody, Lovell, Burlington, Thermopolis
Shoshoni Invite
WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, St. Stephens, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Fort Washakie, Riverside, Greybull, Meeteetse, Hanna, Saratoga, Ten Sleep
Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope
at Rock Springs
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Evanston, Green River, Rawlins, Jackson, Big Piney, Cokeville, Mountain View, Pinedale, Farson, Kemmerer, Snake River
Trojan Invite
at Kelly Walsh
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Riverton
Wheatland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Guernsey, Rock River