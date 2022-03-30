Prep track & field schedule (March 30-April 2)

Wednesday
Lyman Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lyman, Mountain View, Star Valley JV, Green River JV, Evanston JV
Friday
Mick Tonkel Classic
at Upton
WHO'S HERE: Upton, Sundance, Newcastle, Hulett, Big Horn, Moorcroft, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont
Wheatland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Torrington, Burns, Lusk, Glenrock, Kaycee, Guernsey, Saratoga, Rock River
Saturday
Bill Gerard Memorial
at Greybull
WHO'S HERE: Greybull, Riverside, Thermopolis, Lovell, Meeteetse, Burlington, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni, Ten Sleep, Dubois, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Farson
Jerry Campbell Invite
at Buffalo
WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Douglas, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cody, Worland, Powell, Big Horn, Upton, Sundance