Prep track & field schedule (March 30-April 2)

Wednesday

Lyman Invite

WHO'S HERE: Lyman, Mountain View, Star Valley JV, Green River JV, Evanston JV

Friday

Mick Tonkel Classic

at Upton

WHO'S HERE: Upton, Sundance, Newcastle, Hulett, Big Horn, Moorcroft, Wright, Arvada-Clearmont

Wheatland Invite

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Torrington, Burns, Lusk, Glenrock, Kaycee, Guernsey, Saratoga, Rock River

Saturday

Bill Gerard Memorial

at Greybull

WHO'S HERE: Greybull, Riverside, Thermopolis, Lovell, Meeteetse, Burlington, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni, Ten Sleep, Dubois, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Farson

Jerry Campbell Invite

at Buffalo

WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Douglas, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cody, Worland, Powell, Big Horn, Upton, Sundance

