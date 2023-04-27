Ryann Smith ran away from the field in the 1600-meter run at the Natrona Invite on Monday in Casper.

The Rawlins senior set the pace from the opening lap and finished with a time 5 minutes, 13.67 seconds that put her more than 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Ashley Gross from Natrona County (5:44.70). Like most runners across the state this spring, Smith has had to deal with cold, snow, meet cancellations and the ever-present Wyoming wind.

While Smith was pleased with her race, she still hopes to knock some seconds off her time in the 1600 heading into next month's state meet.

"I want to hit sub-five in the mile, which is kind of a stretch but I think it’s possible," Smith said

Her next chance to reach that goal comes Friday at the Wyoming Track & Field Classic, which returns to Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium for the first time since 2018. The Classic brings together most of the state's top track and field athletes regardless of classification. And it presents Smith, the defending Class 3A state champion in the 1600, with a chance to test herself against Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell, who enters the meet with a season-best time of 5:02.14.

"I’m super excited to race against Sydney in the mile because I want to have her pull me to a fast time," Smith said.

Smith, who finished second in the 800 and third in the 3200 at last year's state meet, will only compete in the 1600 at the Classic. After that, though, she'll continue training to better her time in the 3200. She set a personal record with a 2:18.25 in the 800 at the Natrona Invite, but is well off her top time of 11:18.56, which she set at last year's state meet, in the 3200.

"In the two-mile I want to get as close to 11 minutes as I can," Smith stated. "I haven’t run the 3200 much this year but hopefully I’m building a base to run a fast two-mile.

"Coming off indoor where there’s no wind it was hard to come into the outdoor season," she added. "I was having a little doubt about my times, but I think I finally broke the barrier where I can get some faster times. I think running indoor this season really set me in a good place for outdoor."

Smith won the 1600 at the 3A state indoor championships in Gillette on March 4 and finished second in both the 800 and 3200.

Smith realizes the weather, especially the wind, will likely be a factor the remainder of the season. She also knows that can be used to her advantage.

"I think when we’re always running into the wind it helps us," she admitted. "Because when we go to sea level or somewhere else where there isn’t wind we can run even faster."

Smith will continue to put that theory to test in college after signing to run cross country and track at the University of Wyoming.

***

This year's Wyoming Track & Field Classic features eight athletes in each running event and at least nine entries in each field event. Even though some of the state's best won't be competing, there are 16 former state champions scheduled to compete.

Rawlins senior Eva Nitschke, the two-time defending 3A state champ in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, will compete in both hurdles races.

Saratoga's Whitney Bennett (300 hurdles) and Southeast's Shelby Ekwall (shot put) also have won back-to-back state titles in 2A.

The girls 400 features three former state champs in Natrona County's Ella Spear (4A), Wheatland's Lily Nichols (3A) and Sheridan's Addie Pendergast, who won in 2021 while competing for Tongue River.

The boys 110 hurdles has Lander's Gage Gose (3A) and Natrona County's Mason Weickum (4A). Earlier this month, Gose won the event at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California.

Kemmerer's Owen Burnett will compete in both the 1600 and 3200, while Riverside's Vaidyn Vanderploeg will run in both the 100 and 200.

Other girls' defending state champions scheduled to compete are Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby (pole vault) and Pine Bluffs' Alyssa Slade (high jump).

For the boys, defending state champs include Cheyenne Central's Richard Prescott (triple jump), Torrington's Brendan Flock (200), Greybull's Aiden Reece (high jump) and Rocky Mountain's Jackson Hanusa (pole vault).

Burns' Cody Hape won the 400 in 2021 and enters the meet with the state's fastest time of 49.07 seconds.